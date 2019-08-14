Musical Lineup Unveiled for Chords & Curds Festival on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Aug. 24

The Chords & Curds Festival taking place on Saturday, Aug. 24 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum will feature headliners Angie Stone, a guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, from 8 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. and New Age Narcissism, a dance/R&B group, from 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. The all-day fest dedicated to local music, food and artisans will begin with a special performance by The Milwaukee Public Schools Community Gospel Choir from noon-1 p.m.

Additionally, Chords & Curds will showcase special guest DJs as part of Hip-Hop Week MKE, running from Aug. 19-25. Those DJs are The Midwest Mixer Dr. B, DJ NuStylez and DJ Bizzon.

The complete lineup is as follows:

Noon – 1 p.m.: The Milwaukee Public Schools Gospel Choir

1-1:30 p.m.: The Midwest Mixer Dr. B

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Blues guitarist Misha Siegfried and His Band

2:30-3 p.m.: DJ NuStylez

3-4 p.m.: Jazz band Christopher’s Project

4-4:30 p.m.: DJ Bizzon

4:30-5:30 p.m.: R&B/soul singer Grace Weber

5:30-6:30 p.m.: DJ set

6:30-7:30 p.m.: De La Buena, a 10-piece Latin jazz ensemble

7:30-8 p.m.: DJ Avets

8-9:15 p.m.: Angie Swan, a guitarist and multi-instrumentalist

9:15-9:45 p.m.: DJ Avets

9:45-11:15 p.m.: New Age Narcissism, a dance/R&B group

11:15 p.m. - Conclusion: DJ Avets

Chords & Curds is hosted and produced by Fiserv Forum and Deer District. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and tickets are available now at FiservForum.com and the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office.

Admission to Chords & Curds Festival is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and people over 65. The exclusive VIP experience is $75 and includes a fast lane exclusive entrance into the festival, a private, air-conditioned area, brunch offered from noon – 3 p.m., dinner offered from 6 to 9 p.m., and unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks.

The “Gospel Brunch” menu is available for anyone with a VIP ticket as part of the hospitality and VIP experience. A limited number of “Gospel Brunch” food items, including Belgian waffles, Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken and Hickory Smoked Bacon, will also be for sale to the general public in the food village during The Milwaukee Public Schools Community Gospel Choir performance.

Chords & Curds will also feature a robust assortment of cuisine available to all guests from the following Milwaukee-area food trucks and establishments: Foxfire Food Truck, Lola’s Empanadas, Iron Grate BBQ Co., Jamaican restaurant Uppa Yard, and MKEat, Fiserv Forum’s locally-focused food and beverage program.

Chords & Curds ticket proceeds will benefit the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the nation’s fastest-growing community music schools.

“Fiserv Forum and Deer District play an instrumental role in Milwaukee's thriving entertainment scene and are showcasing local music by inviting the community to the plaza for Chords & Curds," said Eric Tillich, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.

"While fest-goers will hear great music, they'll also help put musical instruments in the hands of Milwaukee school kids who can’t afford them, as festival proceeds will help the Conservatory repair no-longer-played instruments donated by community members during our fall Instrument Drive on Saturday, Oct. 5. We're grateful to Fiserv Forum, Deer District and the community for this generous support."

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music serves more than 16,000 students at areas schools, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, daycare centers and other sites in addition to providing private music instruction for students of all ages and abilities at four locations. The Conservatory’s mission is to inspire individuals and communities through exceptional music education that is accessible to all.

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events, and has been selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In addition to Fiserv, Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.

For more information on Fiserv Forum, please visit: fiservforum.com.

About Deer District

Deer District is Milwaukee’s newest neighborhood and is redefining the city’s downtown. Anchored by the world-class Fiserv Forum, a preeminent sports and entertainment venue and home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, the 30-acre Deer District is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play.

A year-round destination, Deer District features a myriad of dining and entertainment options in addition to Fiserv Forum including the plaza at Fiserv Forum, The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill, The Beer Garden, Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly, and offers best-in-class commercial and real estate opportunities. Deer District attracts thousands of visitors to watch major sporting events and concerts and serves as an ideal setting to enjoy live music, festivals, outdoor movies, fitness classes and other events. Deer District is a hub for Milwaukee’s vibrant future and connects the existing downtown neighborhoods.

For more information on Deer District, visit DeerDistrict.com.