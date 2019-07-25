Milwaukee Bucks Foundation To Give Total Of $500,000 In Grants In 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation (MBF) will grant a total of $500,000 to community organizations across Wisconsin in 2019. Of the $500,000 worth of grants, just under $200,000 is for previous grant commitments with more than $300,000 set to be given this year to 15 new organizations that focus on mental health and trauma-informed care.

The 15 new organizations receiving grants from the MBF in 2019 were announced today at a press conference in the atrium of Fiserv Forum attended by Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, MBF Executive Director Arvind Gopalratnam and representatives from all 15 organizations.

“We’re thrilled to expand our commitment this year to 15 new organizations that foster positive change in the areas of mental health and trauma-informed care,” said Gopalratnam. “The growth of the Foundation over the past year has allowed us to not only fulfill previous grant commitments but has given us the opportunity to enhance our platform. We thank all of those who have generously contributed to the Foundation, including our ownership group who has graciously supported us as we work to enact positive, significant change in our community and across Wisconsin.”

The 15 organizations will use funding from the MBF for programming support, staff training and facility upgrades, among other uses. The 15 new organizations receiving grants from the MBF in 2019 are:

ACTS Housing

The Alma Center

City on a Hill

CommonBond

Express Yourself Milwaukee

First Stage

Grateful Girls

Hometown Heroes

La Causa, Inc.

Milwaukee Christian Center

Meta House

Operation DREAM

SaintA

St. Augustine Prep

Teens Grow Greens

Since its inception in 2016, the MBF has announced and fulfilled more than $1.4 million in grants to nonprofits across Wisconsin. Dedicated to improving outcomes for underserved populations in Wisconsin by providing financial grants, developing innovative partnerships and supporting impactful ideas in youth education, youth health and wellness, and community betterment, the MBF is now accepting applications for 2020 grants. For more information on the MBF, or to apply for a grant, visit www.bucks.com/foundation.