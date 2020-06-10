The MECCA Sports Bar And Grill and The Beer Garden to Reopen on Friday, June 12

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill and The Beer Garden will reopen in Deer District on Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. Both establishments will be open at 25 percent capacity for in-person service, per city mandates.

Both establishments have implemented multiple new guidelines to ensure the highest health standards after the temporary closures due to COVID-19. Additionally, there are new menus, including for kids and those with allergies, touchless payment options, expanded indoor and outdoor dining space, and curbside pickup.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority while reopening The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill and The Beer Garden,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We look forward to welcoming back our guests under these new guidelines and providing them with a safe and healthy environment and a great experience to dine and watch sports.”

Precautions include cloth masks worn by employees, the removal of tables to meet social distancing guidelines, touchless payment options, and wipeable menus. Prior to the reopening, all employees were required to complete an extensive online training program to learn more about COVID-19, how it spreads, and the new protocols put into place. Management will demonstrate the procedures in person once employees are back on-site.

Guests can expect to be seated at a table or the bar by a host or hostess. They will be served by the same waiter, waitress or bartender to limit the number of touchpoints and will receive refills in new glasses. There will be no standing room at the bar.

Guests at The MECCA are encouraged to wear masks except when eating or drinking. Patrons of The Beer Garden are encouraged but not required to wear masks unless otherwise dictated by the government.

Team members will wear gloves and change them frequently, and gloves will always be worn while preparing food. Employees will wash their hands frequently, and there will be designated entry and exit points in the kitchen to limit crowding.

Team members will answer health questionnaires at the start of each shift, and they will have their temperatures checked. Anyone with a temperature above 100.3 will be sent home.

No condiments will be left on tables, and tables will be fully disinfected frequently. High-touch areas will be disinfected throughout the day, and a timer will indicate when soda machines need to be cleaned and disinfected after every 30 minutes.

More guidelines include propping open the front doors during business hours to avoid touching; enforcing restroom capacity limits; and placing a sanitization station at the entrances.

Signage will be added to the entrances of The MECCA and The Beer Garden indicating the guidelines within each location. Guests should not go out if they are feeling ill.

The MECCA will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to close, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Beer Garden will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The MECCA will boast a new menu featuring items like Carolina Dog, a Klement’s all-beef, foot-long hot dog, chili, slaw and onion; Chicken Ranch BLT; Blackened Mahi Sandwich; Jumbo Veggie Quesadilla; and new cocktails such as the MECCA-tini and Strawberry Basil Smash. Guests will continue to find favorites like MECCA Burger, WI Grilled Cheese and Wings on the menu.

The new kid menu consists of 2-Piece Chicken Tenders, Fish Fry, Cheeseburger, Grilled Cheese and Grilled Chicken – all of which are served with a salad, fries or chips. The new allergy menu includes nut-free and dairy-free items such as the Chili Burger, Southwest Salad and Blackened Fish Sandwich.

The MECCA will also offer curbside pickup, where managers will deliver the food in a closed bag to the customer’s vehicle while wearing a mask and gloves. Delivery options will become available in the coming weeks.

The Beer Garden will feature 20 tap beer lines consisting of domestic and craft beer selections; a selection of packaged beers, seltzers and sodas; the MKEat Food Truck; and popcorn and snacks. The MKEat Food Truck, which is available for private events, will offer a seasonal menu created by The MECCA chef that consists of MECCA Backyard Chips, Street Fries, Asian Sticky Ribs, Milwaukee Dog and Cheddar-Burger.

In addition to The MECCA and The Beer Garden, Insomnia Cookies and Drink Wisconsinbly in Deer District are open. Insomnia Cookies is open daily for delivery and pick-up, and Drink Wisconsinbly is open daily to limited capacity and features an extended patio.

About Deer District

Deer District is Milwaukee’s newest neighborhood and is redefining the city’s downtown. Anchored by the world-class Fiserv Forum, a preeminent sports and entertainment venue and home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, the 30-acre Deer District is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play.

A year-round destination, Deer District features a myriad of dining and entertainment options in addition to Fiserv Forum including the plaza at Fiserv Forum, The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill, The Beer Garden, Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social, Drink Wisconsinbly, and Insomnia Cookies. Offering best-in-class commercial and real estate opportunities, Deer District attracts thousands of visitors to watch major sporting events and concerts and serves as an ideal setting to enjoy live music, festivals, outdoor movies, fitness classes and other events. Deer District is a hub for Milwaukee’s vibrant future and connects the existing downtown neighborhoods.

For more information on Deer District, visit DeerDistrict.com.