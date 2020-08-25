10 Numbers From The Game 4 Win

After four games, the Bucks look like the Bucks, which is the key to the whole thing.

.750. After four playoff games, the Bucks have a .750 winning percentage. Only one team had a .750 winning percentage in the regular season this year. That team was the Bucks. The Bucks were easily the best team in the regular season. They are winning about as often in the playoffs.

8.0. In the regular season, the Bucks outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game, best in the league. In the playoffs, the Bucks have outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game. No team in the regular season outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game, other than the Bucks.

31/15/8. Giannis had 31/15/8 in Game 4.

31/16/7. Giannis is averaging about 31/16/7 in the playoffs. In the regular season, he averaged about 30/13/5. He was the best player in the world in the regular season.

24–20. Giannis (24) outscored the entire Magic team (20) in the paint.

17–3. The Bucks won the second-chance points battle 17–3 so it was not really a battle. The Bucks were the best defensive rebounding team in the NBA in the regular season and they have been the best defensive rebounding team in the playoffs.

18. Middleton scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, in 10 minutes.

6–12. Brook went from barely shooting threes from the right corner in the regular season — he made 11 all year — to preferring the spot. After making 1–2 from the right corner in Game 4, he is up to 6–12 (.500) from the right corner in the series. And he is at .381 from deep overall in the series. Will take that.

3. Brook blocked three shots. But even when he was not blocking shots, as usual, he was affecting things.

32. Brook also contested 32 shots, which was 20 more than anyone else on either team.