How The Bucks Can Take The Next Step

One month after the Bucks traded for Eric Bledsoe, I wrote a story about how the Bucks had a new Big Three. A fair number of people fairly felt that it was a bit early to call such a thing such a thing. But the numbers looked right to me (and the look looked right to me):

“In 255 minutes together, Giannis/Bledsoe/Middleton have thrashed their opponents by 72 points. That equates to a differential of +13.5 per 48 minutes. Only four other teams in the league currently have a three-man unit doing that in 250+ minutes: the Warriors, Rockets, Celtics, and 76ers. (Not coincidentally, the Bucks have a few other three-man groups based around Giannis, Bledsoe, and/or Middleton who also make that list. Collectively, these three are great, but individually they also have shown to be able to make other lineups elite as well.)”

Although at the time the Bucks were only half a game ahead of the eight seed in mid-December, and although the three had yet to really look in sync, they also had the look of a trio that had the stuff to be the first group of Bucks to earn such a status since Allen + Cassell + Robinson (a comparison that was blasphemous at the time to more than a few on Twitter).

“Slice it this way or that, the Bucks have still been outscored overall this season. But they are moving in the right direction. It is hard not to with Giannis, whose “off-game” now resembles something like his 25-point, 10-rebound, 4-assist, 2-block birthday performance against the Pistons. If the Bucks have a true big three or not, they have an ideal number one.”

This was all less than three years ago. It feels like so much longer, because… the Bucks were outscored on the season and fighting for the eight seed less than three years ago?

All three have fulfilled their two-way potential in leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA for two straight seasons, and with that the talk about a Big Three has long extinguished because who cares the Bucks are on to bigger things.