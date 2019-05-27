Numbers preview: The Finals - Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are back in The Finals for a fifth straight year, looking for a third straight championship. And with LeBron James now in the Western Conference, the champs have a new Eastern Conference opponent in front of them.

The Toronto Raptors are in The Finals for the first time in franchise history, having escaped a few adverse situations along the way. They were a possession or two away from trailing Philadelphia 3-1 in the conference semifinals, a possession or two away from losing Game 7 in that round, and a possession or two away from trailing Milwaukee 3-0 in the conference finals.

That they're here says a lot about the Raptors' resilience. It also says a lot about their defense, which has played at an elite level for much of their playoff run. The Warriors, of course, are the best offensive team we've ever seen.

The other end of the floor features Kawhi Leonard's efficient scoring against a Golden State defense that has improved from round to round. And even with Kevin Durant out for at least the first game, the Warriors have a few elite defenders with whom to defend the Raptors' star.

Is this the last run of the Warriors' dynasty? Is this the last time we'll see Leonard in a Raptors uniform? Those questions won't be answered in the next two weeks, but as Leonard has said all postseason, for now we can just enjoy the moment.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for The Finals, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

