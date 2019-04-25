Numbers preview: Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3)

It wasn't that long ago that the Atlantic Division was the worst in the NBA. But this year, the Atlantic was one of two divisions with four playoff teams. And now, it's the only division with three teams in the conference semifinals.

This series pits the two teams that finished atop the division against each other. The Toronto Raptors are in the playoffs for the sixth straight season and this may be the best team in franchise history. The same can't be said about a historic franchise like the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Sixers have come a long way from when they went 10-72 just three seasons ago.

What will matter most in this Eastern Conference semifinals series?

Both teams took care of business in the first round after dropping Game 1 at home. And both teams have starting lineups that have been absolutely dominant.

The only other time these two franchises met in the playoffs was in the conference semifinals in 2001, when Vince Carter missed the potential game-winning shot in Game 7 and the Sixers went on to reach The Finals.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the Eastern Conference semifinals, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Saturday (7:30 ET, TNT).

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions