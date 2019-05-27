DeMarcus Cousins questionable, Kevin Durant out for Game 1

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is closer to a return to the floor than his teammate Kevin Durant.

Coach Steve Kerr said Cousins is questionable to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday (9 ET, ABC). The 28-year-old center has been sidelined since April 15 with a torn quadriceps muscle. Cousins practiced with the team on Monday and scrimmaged with the reserve unit.

Warriors injured center DeMarcus Cousins participating in non-starters scrimmage at practice. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 27, 2019

Durant still has a way to go on his recovery timeline. Coach Kerr said the two-time Finals MVP is officially out for Game 1 and the team has yet to decided if Durant will travel to Toronto for the first two games. According to Kerr, Durant has yet to be cleared for any on-court work.

> NBA Finals Preview