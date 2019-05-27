2019 NBA Finals
2019 NBA Finals

DeMarcus Cousins questionable, Kevin Durant out for Game 1

Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided injury updates for Cousins and Durant on Monday

From NBA media reports

May 27, 2019 5:00 PM ET

DeMarcus Cousins scrimmaged with the Warriors on Monday as he nears the end of his recovery.

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is closer to a return to the floor than his teammate Kevin Durant.

Coach Steve Kerr said Cousins is questionable to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday (9 ET, ABC). The 28-year-old center has been sidelined since April 15 with a torn quadriceps muscle. Cousins practiced with the team on Monday and scrimmaged with the reserve unit.

Durant still has a way to go on his recovery timeline. Coach Kerr said the two-time Finals MVP is officially out for Game 1 and the team has yet to decided if Durant will travel to Toronto for the first two games. According to Kerr, Durant has yet to be cleared for any on-court work. 

> NBA Finals Preview

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.