Numbers preview: Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

For the first time in nine years, LeBron James is not in the Eastern Conference finals. In his place are two potential heirs to James' "Best player in the world" title.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be named the regular season MVP. Kawhi Leonard is arguably the postseason MVP through two rounds. Now, they will go head-to-head with a trip to The Finals on the line.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors have been the two best teams in the East all season. The Bucks, of course, have been a step ahead. They had both the league's best record and its best point differential in the regular season. And through two rounds, they have both the postseason's best record and its best point differential.

The Raptors have seemingly played the tougher competition on their way to the conference finals. Or maybe the Bucks have been too good to have seem threatened. The next two weeks will whether it's better to have been tested or to have been dominant.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the Eastern Conference finals, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Wednesday at 8:30 ET (TNT).

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions