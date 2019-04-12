Numbers preview: Golden State Warriors (1) vs. LA Clippers (8)

Is this the last run for this version (the one with Kevin Durant) of the Golden State Warriors?

Time will tell, but the quest for a third straight championship begins with a first-round series against a resilient LA Clippers squad, who somehow traded their leading scorer at the deadline and improved offensively after the trade.

The Clippers are the last Western Conference team to eliminate the Warriors in the postseason. Of course, there's nobody left (except head coach Doc Rivers) from that Clippers team. In fact, there's not a player on the Clippers roster that was on the team for its last playoff game just two years ago.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 1-8 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions