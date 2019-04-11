Numbers preview: Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)

The Toronto Raptors are all-in. Last summer, they traded the franchise's all-time leading scorer (DeMar DeRozan) for Kawhi Leonard, knowing that Leonard could leave after a year. And at the trade deadline, they traded another franchise cornerstone (Jonas Valanciunas) for Marc Gasol.

With their "load management" program, the Raptors did their best to keep Leonard fresh all season. And they managed to finish with the league's second best record despite 22 missed games from Leonard and 17 missed games from Kyle Lowry. But because they never got an extended run with their two All-Stars and Gasol playing together, it's not clear just how good this team can be.

We'll find out soon enough. The Raptors won 16 more games than their first-round opponent, but that opponent - the Orlando Magic - enters the postseason having won 11 of their last 13. Orlando also had some regular-season success against Toronto. In fact, in splitting the season series, no Eastern Conference opponent held the Raptors to fewer points per 100 possessions (101.3) than the Magic, who have the length at the forward positions to deal with Leonard and Pascal Siakam.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 2-7 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions