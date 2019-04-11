Numbers preview: Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)

The Toronto Raptors are all-in. Last summer, they traded the franchise's all-time leading scorer (DeMar DeRozan) for Kawhi Leonard, knowing that Leonard could leave after a year. And at the trade deadline, they traded another franchise cornerstone (Jonas Valanciunas) for Marc Gasol.
With their "load management" program, the Raptors did their best to keep Leonard fresh all season. And they managed to finish with the league's second best record despite 22 missed games from Leonard and 17 missed games from Kyle Lowry. But because they never got an extended run with their two All-Stars and Gasol playing together, it's not clear just how good this team can be.
We'll find out soon enough. The Raptors won 16 more games than their first-round opponent, but that opponent - the Orlando Magic - enters the postseason having won 11 of their last 13. Orlando also had some regular-season success against Toronto. In fact, in splitting the season series, no Eastern Conference opponent held the Raptors to fewer points per 100 possessions (101.3) than the Magic, who have the length at the forward positions to deal with Leonard and Pascal Siakam.
Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 2-7 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes
OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions
DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions
NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions
Toronto Raptors (58-24)
Pace: 100.6 (15)
OffRtg: 112.5 (5)
DefRtg: 106.8 (5)
NetRtg: +5.8 (3)
Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Orlando: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
Raptors notes - General:
- One of two teams (Milwaukee was the other) that ranked in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency.
- Were 30-13 with both Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard, 17-5 with Lowry only, and 11-6 with Leonard only. Didn't play a single game without one or the other.
- Had the league's best record (42-1) after leading by 15 points or more.
|Area
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|Rank
|%FGA
|Rank
|Restricted area
|1,501
|2,349
|63.9%
|12
|32%
|21
|Other paint
|487
|1,135
|42.9%
|6
|16%
|17
|Mid-range
|457
|1,050
|43.5%
|3
|14%
|18
|Corner 3
|338
|794
|42.6%
|3
|11%
|3
|Above-break 3
|677
|1,962
|34.5%
|15
|27%
|17
|%FGA = Percentage of total shots
Raptors notes - Offense:
- 20.1 percent of their possessions, the league's third highest rate, were in transition. Scored a league-best 1.19 points per possession in transition.
- Ranked second in both with 9.7 catch-and-shoot 3-pointers per game and corner 3-pointers per game (4.1). Had the league's biggest differential between how well they shot on corner 3-pointers (42.6 percent, third) and how well they shot on above-the-break threes (34.5 percent, 15th).
- Led the league with 4.0 secondary assists per game.
Raptors notes - Defense:
- Were one of three teams (the Warriors and Clippers were the others) that ranked in the top 10 in both opponent field goal percentage in the paint (53.7 percent, fourth) and opponent effective field goal percentage on shots outside the paint (48.2 percent, ninth).
- Ranked ninth in opponent turnover rate overall (14.7 per 100 possessions), but first in opponent turnover rate in the clutch, forcing 16.4 with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.
- Only 5.2 percent of opponent possessions, the league's lowest opponent rate, were isolations.
|Season
|eFG%
|Rank
|OREB%
|Rank
|TO%
|Rank
|FTA Rate
|Rank
|Own
|54.3%
|3
|26.5%
|19
|13.8%
|14
|0.247
|21
|Opponents
|50.9%
|4
|27.5%
|18
|14.7%
|9
|0.249
|12
|eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA
OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained.
TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions.
FTA Rate = FTA/FGA
Raptors notes - Lineups:
- Danny Green ranked fourth in total plus-minus, with the Raptors outscoring their opponents by 638 points with him on the floor. They were 17.3 points per 100 possessions better with Green on the floor (plus-13.1) than they were with him off the floor (minus-4.2). That was the second largest on-off NetRtg differential among 256 players who played at least 1,000 minutes for a single team.
- The Raptors outscored their opponents by 18.8 points per 100 possessions in 836 minutes with Green and Fred VanVleet on the floor together. That was the best two-man NetRtg mark among 399 combinations that played at least 750 minutes together. Green and Kyle Lowry had the seventh best mark (plus-14.3 in 1,555 minutes).
- After the addition of Marc Gasol, Kawhi Leonard shot 55 percent (on 214 shots) with Gasol on the floor and just 41 percent (on 141 shots) with Gasol off the floor.
- Only 55 of their minutes, fewest in the league, were played by rookies (Jordan Lloyd).
Raptors notes - Individuals:
- OG Anunoby took 90 percent of his shots from the restricted area or 3-point range. That was the fifth highest rate among 274 players with at least 300 total field goal attempts.
- Only three percent (7/273) of Marc Gasol's 3-point attempts came from the corners. That was the third lowest rate among 262 players with at least 100 total 3-point attempts.
- Danny Green ranked second in 3-point percentage at 45.6 percent. He also ranked second with 93 corner threes and was one of four players to shoot better than 50 percent on at least 100 corner 3-point attempts.
- Green had an effective field goal percentage of 62.2 percent, a career-high mark and up from 49.0 percent last season. That was the biggest jump among 229 players with at least 250 field goal attempts both seasons. Norman Powell (from 47.2 percent to 56.8 percent) saw the second biggest jump among those same 229 players.
- Serge Ibaka shot 73.7 percent in the restricted area, the fourth best mark among 132 players with at least 200 restricted-area attempts. He was also one of four players to shoot 50 percent or better on at least 200 shots elswhere in the paint.
- Ibaka took 19.3 percent of his shots from 3-point range, down from 37.9 percent last season. That was the biggest drop among 229 players with at least 250 field goal attempts both seasons.
- Kawhi Leonard scored 0.465 points per touch, the third highest rate among 339 players with at least 1,000 total touches.
- Leonard led the league with nine field goals (on 18 attempts) to tie or take the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime. All nine buckets were 2-pointers and he was 0-4 on threes to tie or take the lead in the final minute.
- Leonard committed just 1.5 fouls per 36 minutes, third fewest among 361 players that played at least 500 total minutes. He was one of three players (Jimmy Butler and Tyus Jones were the others) that played at least 1,000 minutes and had more steals (106) than personal fouls (87).
- Kyle Lowry ranked second in the league assists with a career-high 8.7 per game. His assist ratio (36.1 assists per 100 possessions used) was also a career high.
- Lowry and Gasol ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with 0.35 drawn charges per game each.
- Pascal Siakam averaged 16.9 points per game, up from 7.3 last season. That was the biggest jump among 296 players that played at least 20 games last season and at least 40 games this season. Siakam also saw the biggest jump in 3-point percentage (from 22.0 percent to 36.9 percent) among 195 players with at least 100 3-point attempts both seasons and the fifth biggest jump in free throw rate (from 17.5 to 32.0 attempts per 100 shots from the field) among 229 players with at least 250 field goal attempts both seasons.
- 70 percent (149/214) of Siakam's 3-point attempts came from the corners. That was the second highest rate among 262 players with at least 100 total 3-point attempts.
- Fred VanVleet passed 58.7 percent of the time on drives, the second highest rate among players who averaged at least five drives per game. Lowry had the fourth highest rate (57.9 percent).
Orlando Magic (42-40)
Pace: 98.7 (24)
OffRtg: 108.1 (22)
DefRtg: 107.5 (8)
NetRtg: +0.6 (14)
Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Toronto: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
Magic notes - General:
- Had the Eastern Conference's longest playoff drought, having missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.
- Were the league's third most improved team statistically, 5.3 points per 100 possessions better than they were last season (when they were outscored by 4.7 per 100).
- Tied for the most losses (they were 35-18) after leading by double digits. Also led the league with nine losses (they were 23-9) after leading by 15 points or more.
|Area
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|Rank
|%FGA
|Rank
|Restricted area
|1,337
|2,092
|63.9%
|11
|29%
|28
|Other paint
|468
|1,152
|40.6%
|14
|16%
|16
|Mid-range
|574
|1,430
|40.1%
|14
|20%
|4
|Corner 3
|204
|532
|38.3%
|12
|7%
|20
|Above-break 3
|733
|2,078
|35.3%
|10
|28%
|10
|%FGA = Percentage of total shots
Magic notes - Offense:
- Lowest-ranked offensive team that made the playoffs.
- Only 11.3 percent of their possessions, the league's third lowest rate, were in transition.
- Had the league's second worst clutch offense, scoring just 95.3 points per 100 possessions with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.
Magic notes - Defense:
- Had the league's best defense (105.0 points allowed per 100 possessions) after Feb. 1.
- Were the league's best defensive team in the first quarter, allowing just 101.8 points per 100 possessions in the opening 12 minutes of games. Allowed 109.5 points per 100 possessions thereafter.
- Allowed a league-low 10.9 second chance points per game.
- Had the league's third best clutch defense, allowing just 98.8 points per 100 possessions with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.
|Season
|eFG%
|Rank
|OREB%
|Rank
|TO%
|Rank
|FTA Rate
|Rank
|Own
|51.8%
|20
|25.9%
|22
|13.3%
|6
|0.216
|29
|Opponents
|51.5%
|10
|24.6%
|3
|13.1%
|21
|0.239
|5
|eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA
OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained.
TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions.
FTA Rate = FTA/FGA
Magic notes - Lineups:
- Starting lineup - Augustin, Fournier, Gordon, Isaac and Vucevic - played in 66 games together, six more than any other lineup in the league. Its 852 total minutes ranked second.
- Lineup with Ross in place of Isaac allowed 95.2 points per 100 possessions, the second fewest among 40 league-wide lineups that played at least 200 minutes together. That lineup played 87 total minutes with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime, 29 more clutch minutes than any other lineup played this season.
- The Magic were 39-7 when Ross registered a non-negative plus-minus. They were 3-32 when they were outscored with Ross on the floor (and lost the only game he missed).
Magic notes - Individuals:
- D.J. Augustin shot a league-best 49.3 percent from 3-point range at home. He shot 38.9 percent on pull-up 3-pointers, the fifth best mark among 69 players who attempted at least 200.
- Augustin ranked third with 79 total secondary assists.
- Evan Fournier (15-for-30) was one of seven players to shoot 50 percent or better on at least 25 shots with the score within three points in the last three minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime. He was 6-for-12 on shots to tie or take the lead in the final minute, with only three players (Leonard being one) with more makes in that situation.
- Jonathan Isaac was one of three players 6-10 or taller who averaged at least 25 minutes per game and grabbed less than 10 percent of available rebounds while he was on the floor.
- Terrence Ross came off the bench in all 81 games he played and ranked fifth in bench scoring at 15.1 points per game.
- Ross scored 0.455 points per touch, the fifth highest rate among 339 players with at least 1,000 total touches.
- Ross took only 13 percent of his shots in the paint. That was the fourth lowest rate among 274 players with at least 300 total field goal attempts.
- Nikola Vucevic ranked sixth in defensive rebounding percentage, grabbing 28.6 percent of available defensive rebounds while he was on the floor
- Vucevic led the league with 390 paint points outside the restricted area.
- Only one percent (3/231) of Vucevic's 3-point attempts came from the corners. That was the lowest rate among 262 players with at least 100 total 3-point attempts.
- Augustin had 183 assists to Vucevic, third most from one player to a single teammate this season.
Regular season matchup
Season series: Series tied, 2-2 (1-1 in both locations)
Nov. 20 @ Orlando - Raptors 93, Magic 91
Dec. 28 @ Orlando - Magic 116, Raptors 87
Feb. 24 @ Toronto - Magic 113, Raptors 98
Apr. 1 @ Toronto - Raptors 121, Magic 109
Pace: 98.8 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes
Toronto OffRtg: 101.3 (25th vs. Orlando)
Orlando OffRtg: 108.3 (12th vs. Toronto)
Individual matchups: TOR offense vs. ORL defense | ORL offense vs. TOR defense
Matchup notes:
- Marc Gasol was only with the Raptors for the last two games. Kyle Lowry missed the second meeting, and both Kawhi Leonard and Fred VanVleet missed the third.
- All of the Magic's regular rotation players played in all four games. Orlando only had Michael Carter-Williams for the final meeting.
- Only the first game was within five points in the last five minutes. Danny Green hit a last-second, game-winning jumper off a sideline out-of-bounds play
- Over the four games, the Raptors were a plus-8 in the first half and the Magic were a plus-38 in the second half.
- The Raptors shot 38 percent from 3-point range (Green was 12-for-24), but just 44 percent in the paint over the four games. Orlando was the only opponent against which Toronto shot less than 50 percent in the paint.
- Leonard was a minus-27, his worst mark of the season, in the Magic's 29-point win on Dec. 28. Gordon was Leonard's primary defender in the three games he played and the Raptors scored just a point per possession (129/129) when Gordon defended Leonard.
- Pascal Siakam shot 13-for-38 (34 percent) over the four games, his worst mark against any opponent this season. Jonathan Isaac was his primary defender.
- Over the last two meetings, the Raptors were a plus-17 in Gasol's 49 minutes on the floor and a minus-20 in his 47 minutes on the bench.
- The Magic scored 119.1 points per 100 possessions in D.J. Augustin's 101 minutes on the floor and just 91.8 per 100 in Augustin's 91 minutes on the bench.
* * *
John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.
