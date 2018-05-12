Numbers preview: Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

It’s the series we’ve been waiting for all season. The Golden State Warriors are the defending champs. The Houston Rockets are the best team in the league, with the second most wins of any non-Warriors team in the last five years.

They had the two of the five most efficient offenses in NBA history. The Rockets set an all-time record for 3-pointers, while the Warriors were the league’s best shooting team both inside the paint and out.

And they’ve been the two best defensive teams in the playoffs, holding their four opponents to at least five points per 100 possessions under their regular season marks.

Both rosters have star power and versatility. And only one will advance to The Finals.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the Western Conference finals, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Monday (9 p.m. ET on TNT).

Houston Rockets (65-17, 8-2)

First round: Beat Minnesota in 5 games.

Conf. semis: Beat Utah in 5 games.

Pace: 98.3 (9)

OffRtg: 111.1 (1)

DefRtg: 102.1 (2)

NetRtg: +9.0 (2)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Golden State: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Playoffs: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Rockets playoff notes – General:

Rockets playoff notes – Offense:

Rockets playoff notes – Defense:

Rockets playoff notes – Individuals:

Golden State Warriors (58-24, 8-2)

First round: Beat San Antonio in 5 games.

Conf. semis: Beat New Orleans in 5 games.

Pace: 101.8 (3)

OffRtg: 108.8 (4)

DefRtg: 99.3 (1)

NetRtg: +9.5 (1)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Houston: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Playoffs: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Warriors playoff notes – General:

Warriors playoff notes – Offense:

Warriors playoff notes – Defense:

Have allowed 4.9 fewer points per 100 possessions than they allowed in the regular season (104.2). That has been the biggest DefRtg drop from the regular season to the playoffs. They held the Pelicans to 16.2 fewer points per 100 possessions than the Pelicans scored in the first round (114.7). That was, by far, the biggest offensive efficiency drop for any team from the first round to the conference semis. Rank first in opponent 3-point percentage (32.0 percent) in the playoffs. Have allowed their opponents to take only 58 percent of their shots from the restricted area (26 percent) or 3-point range (30 percent), the lowest opponent rate in the playoffs. Have allowed 0.87 points per possession in transition, the lowest rate in the playoffs. Have allowed 0.60 points per possession on isolations, the lowest rate in the playoffs.

Warriors playoff – Individuals:

Regular season matchup

Season series: Rockets won 2-1 (1-1 in Houston)

Oct. 17 @ Golden State – Rockets 122, Warriors 121

Jan. 4 @ Houston – Warriors 124, Rockets 114

Jan. 20 @ Houston – Rockets 116, Warriors 108

Pace: 103.6 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes

Houston OffRtg: 111.8 (5th vs. Golden State)

Golden State OffRtg: 115.1 (2nd vs. Houston)

Individual matchups: Houston offense vs. Golden State defense | Golden State offense vs. Houston defense

Matchup notes:

