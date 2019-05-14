Numbers preview: Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

The Golden State Warriors have seemingly advanced past their toughest hurdle on their way to a fifth straight trip to The Finals. Without Kevin Durant in Game 6, they were finish off the Rockets in Houston for the second straight season.

But the Warriors still have work to do, they still haven't played their best (especially defensively), and they still have another tough team between them and The Finals. The Portland Trail Blazers advanced through the "open" side of the Western Conference bracket to earn their first trip to the conference finals in 19 years.

Who will prevail in the Blazers-Warriors playoff series?

This series is a contrast of styles. Portland plays relatively slow and deliberate, with the ball mostly in the hands of their two starting guards. The Warriors play quicker and move the ball a lot more. The Blazers are one of just two teams with a winning record (they're 4-3) against the champs over the last two seasons, and the Warriors will be without Kevin Durant for at least Game 1 of the series.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the Western Conference finals, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions