Women of the Warriors: Tatiana Lampley

During Women's Empowerment Month, the Warriors recognize the women within their basketball operations department who have made a tremendous impact on the team behind the scenes.

Meet Tatiana Lampley, a Basketball Operations Coordinator for the Warriors.

Lampley was born in Italy and introduced to basketball by her father Lemone, a professional player overseas. Lampley was a women's basketball manager in college and worked at Nike Chicago while pursuing a degree in finance/accounting. Lampley was frustrated and disappointed to hear repeatedly that the sports industry was 'male-dominated' but did have people in her corner to help her along the way. After college, she was selected as an inaugural participant of the Future Basketball Operations Stars program. A great piece of advice that she received was that 'no question is dumb or silly; just ask.'

Warriors Basketball Operations Coordinator Tatiana Lampley | Women's Empowerment Month