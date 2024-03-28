featured-image

Women of the Warriors: Tatiana Lampley

March 28, 20244:23 PM PDT

During Women's Empowerment Month, the Warriors recognize the women within their basketball operations department who have made a tremendous impact on the team behind the scenes. 

Meet Tatiana Lampley, a Basketball Operations Coordinator for the Warriors.

Lampley was born in Italy and introduced to basketball by her father Lemone, a professional player overseas. Lampley was a women's basketball manager in college and worked at Nike Chicago while pursuing a degree in finance/accounting. Lampley was frustrated and disappointed to hear repeatedly that the sports industry was 'male-dominated' but did have people in her corner to help her along the way. After college, she was selected as an inaugural participant of the Future Basketball Operations Stars program. A great piece of advice that she received was that 'no question is dumb or silly; just ask.' 

Warriors Basketball Operations Coordinator Tatiana Lampley | Women's Empowerment Month

00:04:35

"I won the Sports Business Journal award for new voices under 30 before taking this role and they asked where I wanted to be in five years and I said working in an NBA or WNBA front office," Lampley said. "Six months later, I was working in the NBA." As a successful Black woman in the industry, Lampley gives back to her community by being an active mentor to HBCU students looking to work in sports.

