Women of the Warriors: Dani Langford

During Women's Empowerment Month, the Warriors recognize the women within their basketball operations department who have made a tremendous impact on the team behind the scenes.
Meet Dani Langford, a manager of player rehabilitation for the Warriors.
With her father being a basketball coach, Langford practically grew up in the basketball gym. Langford followed in her father's footsteps, playing basketball and eventually going on to coach and train others. Langford aspires to impact future generations as a woman in the industry, especially seeing few women ahead of her to lay the foundation. She initially hesitated to take the job because she prioritized being a mother first and didn't think it would be an option, but after a 10-day trial period, she went all in to chase her passion. Eventually, Langford began to see more female representation in the industry.
Warriors Manager of Player Rehabilitation Dani Langford | Women's Empowerment Month
"There are a lot of amazing women that are working in medical within the NBA and it takes time to meet them," Langford said. "It's important that we try to bring ourselves together more to learn and share our experiences to help future generations."