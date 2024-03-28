Women of the Warriors: Dani Langford

With her father being a basketball coach, Langford practically grew up in the basketball gym. Langford followed in her father's footsteps, playing basketball and eventually going on to coach and train others. Langford aspires to impact future generations as a woman in the industry, especially seeing few women ahead of her to lay the foundation. She initially hesitated to take the job because she prioritized being a mother first and didn't think it would be an option, but after a 10-day trial period, she went all in to chase her passion. Eventually, Langford began to see more female representation in the industry.