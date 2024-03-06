How Stephen Curry Inspired the Next Generation of Women Hoopers

Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark are taking women's basketball by storm in a similar fashion as Stephen Curry changed the NBA's landscape. Ionescu and Clark are lethal distance shooters, but like Curry, they are so much more as complete offensive weapons and superstar all-around talents. Last month, Ionescu and Curry went head-to-head in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point contest and although Curry came away with the win, Ionescu was just three points behind, with her 26 points tying Damian Lillard's 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest winning score.

"You see a different demeanor, a different kind of killer instinct and focus," Curry said, marveling at Ionescu’s competitive mentality. "The skill is one thing, but the mentality is something you can't teach and she has demonstrated that every step of the way."

Stephen Curry Records 29 Points to Win Sabrina vs. Stephen Challenge

Growing up in the Bay Area, Ionescu was a huge Curry and Warriors fan, attending lots of games and even having the two-time MVP as her phone wallpaper at one point.

"I love having a relationship with Curry," Ionescu said. "I remember when I was little, watching him and emulating my game after him and now I'm able to call or text him any time."

Curry shares a similar appreciation for her game and what she means for the sport.

"It's pretty amazing to see her [Ionescu] set new levels of expectation for what greatness is, not just for women's basketball but for basketball in general," Curry said.

Ionescu shot a league-best 44.8 percent from three this past season and set a 3-point contest record with 37 points (out of 40 possible) in the 2023 WNBA 3-point shootout.

Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu After 3-Point Challenge

Another standout point guard, Caitlin Clark has been coined the 'Stephen Curry of Women's Basketball' by media and fans for her flashy playstyle, including routine halfcourt bombs and absurd statistical production. Clark recently became College Basketball's all-time leading scorer (man or woman) and is averaging 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and shooting 40.6 percent from three.

"She's [Clark] fearless," Curry told ESPN. "We know everything centers around her, but she does a great job of scoring at a high level and being a playmaker and distributor."

Like himself, Curry described no shot being a bad shot for Clark and said that she's 'in her range' as soon as she passes halfcourt.

"Logo threes deflate the opponent because there's no real defense for it," Curry said. "You have to sell out if you want to take it away and she's capable enough to blow right by you and drive."

Clark recently declared for the WNBA Draft and is expected to be one of the most sought-after prospects in league history. Basketball fans will very likely have the opportunity to see both elite women hoopers play at Chase Center as Golden State will be debuting their new WNBA team in 2025. As for Curry, he will continue to aspire to be a pioneer in the growth of the women's game.