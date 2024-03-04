Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in February, the league announced today. Kerr led the Warriors to a league-best 11 wins during the month (11-3), including an NBA-best 8-1 record away from home, earning his eighth career Coach of the Month accolade.

During the month, Golden State led the league in rebounding (49.6 per game) and assists (31.2) and ranked third in point differential (+9.1), winning three games by at least 20 points. The Warriors ended the month on a season-high seven-game road winning streak that eventually became eight-in-a-row (March 1 at Toronto), matching the longest road win streak in the NBA this season.

On February 15, Kerr earned his 500th career regular season victory, joining Alvin Attles (557) as the only coaches in Warriors history to amass 500 career wins. Kerr accomplished the feat in 764 games, the fifth-fewest games needed to reach the milestone, trailing only Phil Jackson (682), Pat Riley (684), K.C. Jones (731) and Gregg Popovich (745).

Kerr has earned Coach of the Month honors eight times in his career. Previously, Kerr won the award in January 2015, March 2015, March 2016, October/November 2016, January 2017, December 2017 and January 2019.

Miami’s Erik Spoelstra earned Coach of the Month honors in the Eastern Conference.

Coach of the Month Awards, Warriors History

Coach Awards Steve Kerr 8 Don Nelson 2 Luke Walton 1 George Karl 1

Steve Kerr Coach of the Month Awards