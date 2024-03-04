featured-image
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

Warriors Won A League-Best 11 Games In February

March 4, 20241:30 PM PST

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in February, the league announced today. Kerr led the Warriors to a league-best 11 wins during the month (11-3), including an NBA-best 8-1 record away from home, earning his eighth career Coach of the Month accolade.

During the month, Golden State led the league in rebounding (49.6 per game) and assists (31.2) and ranked third in point differential (+9.1), winning three games by at least 20 points. The Warriors ended the month on a season-high seven-game road winning streak that eventually became eight-in-a-row (March 1 at Toronto), matching the longest road win streak in the NBA this season.

On February 15, Kerr earned his 500th career regular season victory, joining Alvin Attles (557) as the only coaches in Warriors history to amass 500 career wins. Kerr accomplished the feat in 764 games, the fifth-fewest games needed to reach the milestone, trailing only Phil Jackson (682), Pat Riley (684), K.C. Jones (731) and Gregg Popovich (745).

Kerr has earned Coach of the Month honors eight times in his career. Previously, Kerr won the award in January 2015, March 2015, March 2016, October/November 2016, January 2017, December 2017 and January 2019.

Miami’s Erik Spoelstra earned Coach of the Month honors in the Eastern Conference.

Coach of the Month Awards, Warriors History

CoachAwards
Steve Kerr8
Don Nelson2
Luke Walton1
George Karl1

Steve Kerr Coach of the Month Awards

MonthRecord
February 202411-3
January 201911-2
December 201713-2
January 201712-2
October/November 201616-2
March 201615-2
March 201516-2
January 201512-3

