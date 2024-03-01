Warriors Announce 2024 Women’s Empowerment Month Celebrations, Presented By Rakuten

The Golden State Warriors announced today celebrations for Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Rakuten, which includes a variety of activations aimed to empower girls and women, challenge socio-economic norms, and amplify voices to establish an equal playing field for women.

The Warriors and Rakuten will celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Rakuten, during the team’s first home game of the month on Wednesday, March 6, against the Milwaukee Bucks. All fans in attendance will receive a Women’s Empowerment Month t-shirt designed by women-owned Bay Area clothing company Oaklandish.