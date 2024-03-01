Warriors Announce 2024 Women’s Empowerment Month Celebrations, Presented By Rakuten

The Golden State Warriors announced today celebrations for Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Rakuten, which includes a variety of activations aimed to empower girls and women, challenge socio-economic norms, and amplify voices to establish an equal playing field for women.
Warriors Women's Empowerment Month Definition Series | Girl Dad
The Warriors and Rakuten will celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Rakuten, during the team’s first home game of the month on Wednesday, March 6, against the Milwaukee Bucks. All fans in attendance will receive a Women’s Empowerment Month t-shirt designed by women-owned Bay Area clothing company Oaklandish.
Additional upcoming Women’s Empowerment Month activations include:
- March 5: Read to Achieve Reading Rally, presented by Ross Stores – The Warriors will host a reading celebration at Burckhalter Elementary School to emphasize the importance of literacy and feature female authors. Warriors guard Lester Quinones and Warriors Dance Team members will participate in a book reading, distribute giveaways, and take part in a Q&A on the importance of literacy.
- March 5: Basketball Clinic for Educators – The Warriors and Generation Thrive will host a basketball clinic for women-identifying educators at the Warriors Oakland Facility. The clinic will focus on basic fundamentals, proper technique, and competitive play. Following the clinic, special guests will take place in a panel for the educators.
- March 8: Women in STEAM Lunch & Learn, presented by 1Password – Female executives from the Warriors and 1Password will speak to and network with 40 young women from Self-eSTEM. The event will also include a laptop donation and an official invitation to STEAM Fest at Chase Center on March 10.
- March 8 & 9: Rakuten Future Leaders Experience – The Warriors and Rakuten will host the sixth annual Future Leaders Experience, a two-day mentorship program that pairs youth from Girls Inc. with employees from the Warriors and Rakuten. The experience, which aims to empower young women in the workforce, will include professional development opportunities, a panel conversation, a shopping experience, and job shadowing.
- March 10: Fueling Young Athletes, presented by Chevron – Twenty-five youth from Rosie the Riveter Trust will participate in a free basketball clinic at the intersection of STEM and basketball at the Warriors’ Oakland facility with a special appearance from Warriors legend Jim Barnett.
- March 11, 18, & 25: Warriors Basketball Academy Community Clinic Chicas Series, presented by NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 & NBC Sports Bay Area – Warriors Basketball Academy will host weekly clinics (March 11, 18, 25) for middle school Latina girls from Homies Empowerment at the team’s Oakland Facility. The series aims to teach young women basketball skills and the importance of health and wellness. The program will provide the youth with dinner after each clinic, a surprise and delight with gifts and a Warriors alumni, and tickets to the Warriors’ April 7 matchup against the Utah Jazz.
- March 17: Warrior Women, presented by Rakuten –The Warriors and Rakuten will host an event in Thrive City to support expectant and new mothers from Homeless Prenatal Program, Safehouse, and other community organizations throughout the Bay Area. During the event, community members will receive holistic support, mental and physical health assistance, and career resources.
- March 19: Read to Achieve Reading Rally, presented by Ross Stores – The Warriors will host a reading celebration for George Washington Carver Elementary School students to emphasize the importance of literacy and feature female authors. A Warriors player and dance team members will participate in a book reading, distribute giveaways, and take part in a Q&A on the importance of literacy.
- March 26: Women’s Empowerment Clinic, powered by Rakuten – Girls basketball players from Burton High School and McClymonds High School will participate in a Women’s Empowerment Month Basketball Clinic and Workshop at the Warriors Oakland Facility. The event aims to inspire the next generation through a focus on self-care and boundaries to empower young women to foster healthy communication, build self-respect, and develop assertiveness skills.