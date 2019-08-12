Golden State Warriors Announce 2019-20 Season Schedule

The National Basketball Association announced today that the Golden State Warriors’ 2019-20 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will feature 30 national TV appearances on ABC, ESPN and TNT. The Warriors will tip off the season at Chase Center on October 24 against the L.A. Clippers on TNT, marking the first regular season NBA game in the city of San Francisco since January 29, 1971, when the Warriors defeated the Buffalo Braves, 106-100, at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium.

Tip-off time for all of Golden State’s weekday home games during the 2019-20 season will be 7:30 p.m., with the exception of the Christmas Day matchup with the Houston Rockets, which tips off at 2 p.m. at Chase Center, and nationally-televised 7 p.m. tip-offs on Wednesday, January 8 vs. Milwaukee; Wednesday, January 22 vs. Utah; and Tuesday, March 31 vs. Denver. All Saturday and Sunday home games will tip-off at 5:30 p.m.

Golden State is slated for 11 back-to-back sets, the fewest in franchise history since the league began using an 82-game season format in the 1967-68 season. Of the 11 back-to-back seats, three are home-home matchups on November 1-2, December 27-28 and March 28-29.

Of Golden State’s 30 national television appearances this season, five games are scheduled on ABC, 12 on TNT and 13 on ESPN. The Warriors’ ABC lineup tips off with their Christmas Day meeting against the Rockets—Golden State’s seventh consecutive Christmas appearance—and includes home games against the L.A. Lakers on Saturday, February 8, and Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 7. The Warriors will also be featured on ABC in a pair of road games: at Milwaukee on Saturday, March 14 and at the Clippers on Saturday, April 11.

Highlights of the team’s TNT docket include the season opener versus the Clippers on Thursday, October 24, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day game at the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, January 20. In addition, the TNT slate features home games against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, January 16; the Rockets on Thursday, February 20; the Lakers on Thursday, February 27; the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, March 5; the Clippers on Tuesday, March 10; and the Nuggets on Tuesday, March 31. Golden State will be featured in additional road games on TNT on Tuesday, January 28 at the 76ers; Thursday, January 30 at the Boston Celtics; Thursday, April 2 at the Rockets and Thursday, April 9 at the Lakers.

The 2019-20 NBA schedule will once again use a 30-team format (two conferences of 15 teams each, with three five-team divisions within each conference) in which teams will play each opponent within their division four times, while playing six of the remaining 10 teams in their conference four times, and the four remaining teams in their conference only three times. Teams will also play all 15 opponents outside of their conference two times each. In 2019-20, the Warriors will play only three games against the following Western Conference opponents: Dallas (two at home, one away), Denver (two at home, one away), Memphis (one at home, two away) and Minnesota (one at home, two away).

Single game tickets for all 2019-20 Warriors regular season games at Chase Center will go on sale Tuesday, September 17, with exclusive presale events, including one for Chase cardholders, before becoming available to the general public on Wednesday, September 18. Fans interested in securing presale access by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List may do so by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Fans interested in taking part in an exclusive presale for Warriors Insiders can do so by signing up for Insider Email Alerts. Those taking part in these presale events will have the opportunity to secure single game tickets for all Warriors regular season games before the general public.

In the event that a Warriors home game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace at warriors.com, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner, Ticketmaster, the Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.