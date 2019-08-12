Breaking Down the 2019-20 Schedule

The Warriors will tip-off the 2019-20 season at Chase Center on October 24, marking the first regular season NBA game played in the city of San Francisco since 1971. This season, the Dubs are slated for 11 back-to-back sets, the fewest in franchise history since the league began using an 82-game season format in the 1967-68 season. As the squad prepares for the upcoming season, here are a few observations and notes on the Warriors’ 2019-20 slate:

Golden State will make 30 national TV appearances in 2019-20, with games scheduled on ABC (5), ESPN (13) and TNT (12)… In addition, the Warriors will have five games air on ESPN Radio.



The Warriors open the season at home for the 16th time in the last 18 years (2012-13 and 2014-15 were the exceptions)… Golden State is 32-41 all-time in season openers, winning five of the last seven… The Warriors are 18-21 when opening the season at home.



Golden State will open against the Clippers for the fourth time in franchise history (1978, 1996, 2011) and the first time since opening the 2011-12 campaign against the Clippers on Christmas Day.



Golden State’s Chase Center opener against the Clippers will mark its first game in San Francisco since January 29, 1971, when they defeated the Buffalo Braves (now the Los Angeles Clippers), 106-100, at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium.



Golden State will make its seventh-straight Christmas Day appearance, marking the ninth time in the last 10 years that the Warriors will play on December 25… The Warriors are 12-16 (.429) all-time on Christmas (6-5 at home)… It marks the first time Golden State and Houston have met on Christmas.



The Warriors will play in their 19th Martin Luther King Jr. Day game in the last 20 years (the exception was 2012) when they travel to Portland for the holiday… The Warriors are 18-9 (.667) all-time on MLK Jr. Day since the holiday was first observed in 1986, including a 130-111 win at the Lakers in 2019… Golden State has won its last five games played on MLK Jr. Day dating back to 2015.



The Warriors will play on Leap Day for just the sixth time ever when they travel to Phoenix on February 29… The Warriors are 2-3 all-time on Leap Day, including a win at Atlanta in 2012… Golden State also played Leap Day games in 1996, 1980, 1976 and 1964, all on the road.



Golden State will end the regular season in Sacramento, marking the sixth time the Warriors will face the Kings in the regular season finale (first since 2004).



The Warriors have 11 back-to-back sets in 2019-20 (down from 13 last season), marking the fewest back-to-back sets the Warriors have played since the NBA went to an 82 game regular season schedule in 1967-68… Of the Warriors’ 11 back-to-backs, three are home/home back-to-backs, six are away/away, one is home/away, and one is away/home.



The Warriors’ longest homestand is a five-game stretch from December 20-28, while the team will have three separate five-game road trips from November 29 to December 6, January 28 to February 5 and March 14-21.



The Warriors will play two games against all Eastern Conference teams and four games against all Western Conference opponents with the exception of four teams that they will meet only three times: Dallas (two at home, one away), Denver (two at home, one away), Memphis (one at home, two away) and Minnesota (one at home, two away).



Throughout the course of the season, the Warriors will travel 51,525 miles (up from a total distance of 50,430 miles last season).



Tip-off time for all of Golden State’s weekday home games during the 2019-20 season will be 7:30 p.m., with the exception of the Christmas Day matchup with the Houston Rockets, which tips off at 2 p.m. at Chase Center, and nationally-televised 7 p.m. tip-offs on Wednesday, January 8 vs. Milwaukee; Wednesday, January 22 vs. Utah; and Tuesday, March 31 vs. Denver. All Saturday and Sunday home games will tip-off at 5:30 p.m.



Games by day of the week: Monday – 13, Tuesday – 8, Wednesday – 17, Thursday – 10, Friday – 13, Saturday – 13, Sunday – 8.



Games by month: October – 4, November – 16, December – 15, January – 14, February – 11, March – 15, April – 7.

Follow @WarriorsPR on Twitter throughout the 2019-20 season for comprehensive statistics, injury updates, news and notes. For a link to the full Golden State Warriors 2019-20 schedule, including ticketing information, click here.