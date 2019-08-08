Warriors Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

The Golden State Warriors will play three preseason games at Chase Center, the Warriors’ new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, as part of a five-game schedule, the team announced today. The slate includes the first-ever game at Chase Center on Saturday, October 5 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, which marks the first NBA game in the city of San Francisco since January 29, 1971, when the Warriors defeated the Buffalo Braves, 106-100, at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium.

Following their preseason opener on October 5, the Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, October 10 before traveling to Los Angeles for a pair of matchups with the Lakers at Staples Center on Monday, October 14 and Wednesday, October 16. The Warriors return home for their fifth and final preseason tilt, again facing the Lakers on Friday, October 18. The Warriors’ 2019 preseason schedule will be played entirely within the state of California for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2011 preseason.

Single game tickets for all three 2019-20 Warriors preseason games at Chase Center will go on sale Tuesday, August 27 with exclusive presale events, including one for Chase cardholders, before becoming available to the general public at 4:00 p.m. Fans interested in securing presale access by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List may do so by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Fans interested in taking part in an exclusive presale for Warriors Insiders can do so by signing up for Insider Email Alerts. Those taking part in these presale events will have the opportunity to secure single game tickets for all Warriors preseason games before the general public.

In the event that a Warriors preseason game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace at warriors.com, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

The Warriors’ preseason broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Chase Center will anchor Thrive City, the multipurpose, privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood consisting of 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space that are part of a larger mixed-use development including two office buildings and dozens of unique restaurant and retail locations. Easily accessible by foot, bicycle or mass transit, Chase Center will play host to games featuring the six-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, concerts, cultural events, family shows and more, totaling nearly 200 events per year. Thrive City, the surrounding district of Chase Center, will be a community gathering space providing a slate of year-round health and wellness programming, including Get Fit clinics, yoga sessions, farmer’s markets, ice skating and much more.