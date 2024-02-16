Thompson Scores Season-High 35 Points, Reaches Career Milestone in Win Over Jazz

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 35 points and reached 15,000 career points in the Warriors' 140-137 victory over the Jazz in Utah on Thursday. Draymond Green also set a season-high with 23 points as the Warriors tied their highest scoring regulation game this season.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 35 Wiggins - 7 Curry - 10 Green - 23 Podziemski - 6 Podziemski - 8 Wiggins - 19 Thompson - 6 Green - 5

UTA

Points Rebounds Assists Sexton - 35 Markkanen - 14 Clarkson - 9 George - 33 Collins - 13 Sexton - 9 Markkanen - 20 Kessler - 6 George - 6

THOMPSON'S SEASON-HIGH

Thompson has eclipsed 30 points three times this season, with the latest being a season-high 35-point outing on Thursday. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Splash Brother came off the bench for the first time since 2012 and shined, crediting his 'fresher legs' in a halftime interview. Thompson also set a season-high for points in a quarter, with 18 in the third.

THOMPSON REACHES 15,000 CAREER POINTS

Headed into Thursday's game, Klay Thompson needed just 13 points to become the sixth Warrior in franchise history to reach 15,000 career points. Thompson accomplished the feat in the first half — scoring 17 points in 12 minutes — joining Warriors legends Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin. Among active players, Thompson ranks 20th in total points scored.

45-POINT QUARTER

Brandin Podziemski's buzzer-beating splash gave the Warriors 48 points in the second quarter — tied for the most points they've had in a quarter all season. They previously scored 48 points in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 12.The Warriors outscored the Jazz by 16 points in the quarter and finished the half with a season-high 84 points.

KERR REACHES 500 CAREER WINS

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr reached his 500th career regular season coaching victory in Thursday night’s victory over the Utah Jazz, joining Alvin Attles (557) as the only Warriors head coaches to ever reach that milestone. Kerr gained his 500th win in just 764 games, the fifth-fewest games in NBA history, behind only Phil Jackson (682), Pat Riley (684), K.C. Jones (731) and Gregg Popovich (745). » Full Story

