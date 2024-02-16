Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Earns 500th Career Win

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr earned his 500 th career regular season victory tonight with Golden State’s 140-137 win at Utah. Kerr accomplished the feat in 764 games, the fifth-fewest games needed to reach the milestone behind only Phil Jackson (682), Pat Riley (684), K.C. Jones (731) and Gregg Popovich (745). Kerr joins Alvin Attles (557) as the only coaches in franchise history to win at least 500 games.

Currently in his 10th season as head coach, Kerr has guided the Warriors through their most prolific decade in franchise history with a list of accomplishments that includes four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), six NBA Finals appearances (2015-2019, 2022), seven postseason appearances (2015-19, 2022-23), the NBA’s single-season wins record (73), an NBA Coach of the Year award (2015-16), and five of the six winningest seasons in team history. Kerr is one of only four coaches in league annals to win at least four championships within his first eight seasons, along with Jackson, Johnny Kundla and Riley. In celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season (2021-22), Kerr was named as one of the Top 15 coaches in NBA history