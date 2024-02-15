Warriors Starpower on Display During 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Warriors will be well represented during 2024 NBA All-Star weekend this weekend in Indiana. The Dubs will have a player competing on each day, with rookie Brandin Podziemski playing in the Rising Stars game on Friday, Stephen Curry battling WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point shootout on Saturday and Curry playing in the All-Star game on Sunday.

WARRIORS AT ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Podziemski | Rising Stars | Friday at 6 p.m. (TNT)

Curry | Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge | Saturday at 5 p.m. / 3rd Event (TNT)

Curry | 73rd NBA All-Star Game | Sunday at 5 p.m. (TNT)

FRIDAY'S RISING STARS GAME

Rookie Brandin Podziemski was selected to the Rising Stars game, giving the Warriors their fifth selection in the past five years. Podziemski has the highest plus-minus of any Warrior this season (+163) and ranks top-five among rookies in double-doubles (6). » Full Story

The Rising Stars game is a four-team three-game, mini tournament comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and G-League players. The NBA players were put in a draft pool, making up three of the teams and the fourth team is an all-G-league squad. NBA Hall of Famer Pau Gasol drafted Podziemski, pairing him with multiple standout rookies, including Number 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, the second pick of the 2023 NBA Draft Brandon Miller and Miami Heat wing Jaime Jaquez. Jr.

Full Team Pau Roster:

Victor Wembanyama (Rookie, San Antonio Spurs)

Brandon Miller (Rookie, Charlotte Hornets)

Brandin Podziemski (Rookie, Golden State Warriors)

Jaime Jaquez. Jr. (Rookie, Miami Heat)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Sophomore, Houston Rockets)

Cason Wallace (Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Bilal Coulibaly (Rookie, Washington Wizards)

Each game in the mini-tournament will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning each game will end on a made basket or free throw rather than time expiring. That target score for the semifinal games will be 40 and the championship game will be played to 25.

Rising Stars practice will occur on Friday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. (NBATV) and the games will start at 6 p.m. on TNT.

CURRY VS. IONESCU 3-POINT SHOOTOUT

On Saturday, the NBA's all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Stephen Curry, will face the 2023 WNBA leader in made threes, Sabrina Ionescu in the first NBA vs. WNBA 3-point shootout. Ionescu challenged Curry to a 3-point competition after she set a WNBA and NBA single-round record with 37-of-40 possible points in the final round of the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest. Curry has won the NBA's 3-point contest twice. He will shoot with a NBA ball from the NBA's 3-point line, while Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA line with a WNBA ball. The event will take place after the NBA's 3-point shootout and before the Slam Dunk contest. Saturday's events begin at 5 p.m.

SUNDAY'S ALL-STAR GAME

Stephen Curry was selected to his 10th career All-Star game this season, becoming the fifth active player to reach double-digit nods. Curry ranks sixth in the league in scoring (28.3 PPG) and first in made 3-pointers (5.1 3PM). » Full Story

This year's All-Star game returned to an East vs. West format, meaning Curry will share the court with superstars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic among others.