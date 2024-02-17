Rookie Brandin Podziemski represented the Warriors in the Rising Stars game in Indiana on Friday. Podziemski took pride in being the lowest-drafted player to make the game among the NBA representatives, selected by the Dubs with the 19th pick this past summer. He shared the court with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama and connected with him for three of his team-high four assists, including an alley-oop.

Podziemski foreshadowed the moment earlier in his media availability, saying that Wembanyama was the player he was most looking forward to playing with and that you can't mess up throwing a lob pass to the 7'4 athletic big man.

Podziemski Alley-Oop Dime

The Rising Stars duo is in rare air as the only rookies this season to rank top-five in rebounds (Podziemski 5.8 RPG, 5th; Wembanyama 10.0 RPG, 1st) and assists (Podziemski 3.9 APG, 3rd; Wembanyama 3.2 APG, 5th). They are also both top-10 among rookies in scoring (Podziemski 9.9 PPG, 9th, Wembanyama 20.5 PPG, 1st) and top-five in double-doubles (Podziemski 6 DD, 4th; Wembanyama 26 DD, 1st).

Podziemski finished the 2024 Rising Stars game with three points, four assists and two rebounds in 11 minutes of action, as Team Pau was eliminated in the Semifinals 41-36.