HIGH STAKES AT CHASE CENTER
The Warriors will host the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on Friday in a significant matchup with postseason implications. The Dubs can secure at least a 9th place finish by winning their remaining two regular season home games, while the Pelicans' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two.
Warriors vs. Pelicans
Friday, April 12 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.
LAST TIME OUT
A one-point game through three quarters, the Warriors used a 16-1 fourth-quarter run to pull away in Thursday's 100-92 win in Portland. Stephen Curry played a key role in that game-changing surge, finishing with 22 points and eight assists, while Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
UNIFORMS
GSW: Statement Edition
NOP: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis
NOP: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Draymond Green (right knee contusion) and Klay Thompson (right knee tendonitis) are probable. Gary Payton II (left calf tightness) is doubtful. Jonathan Kuminga (right pelvic contusion) is questionable. Team Notes
NOP: Brandon Ingram (left knee bone contusion), Naji Marshall (left shoulder contusion) and Larry Nance Jr. (personal reasons) are out. Team Notes
Player Pregame Stats
NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT
The New Orleans Pelicans have the most wins this season of any team without current All-Star representation. However, the Pelicans have two former All-Stars, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Williamson is the team's leading scorer (22.9 PPG), with Ingram (20.9 PPG) and CJ McCollum (19.7 PPG) close behind at around 20 points per game. New Orleans is in sixth place in the Western Conference and is fighting to avoid the Play-In Tournament, needing any combination of two wins and Phoenix losses to secure a playoff spot.