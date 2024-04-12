HIGH STAKES AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors will host the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on Friday in a significant matchup with postseason implications. The Dubs can secure at least a 9th place finish by winning their remaining two regular season home games, while the Pelicans' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two.

LAST TIME OUT

A one-point game through three quarters, the Warriors used a 16-1 fourth-quarter run to pull away in Thursday's 100-92 win in Portland. Stephen Curry played a key role in that game-changing surge, finishing with 22 points and eight assists, while Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Team Comparison Start Date: 10/24/2023 | End Date: 04/11/2024 New Orleans Pelicans Golden State Warriors 121.5 ppg 117.5 43 rpg 53.5 14.5 3ptpg 13.5

UNIFORMS

GSW: Statement Edition

NOP: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis

NOP: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (right knee contusion) and Klay Thompson (right knee tendonitis) are probable. Gary Payton II (left calf tightness) is doubtful. Jonathan Kuminga (right pelvic contusion) is questionable. Team Notes

NOP: Brandon Ingram (left knee bone contusion), Naji Marshall (left shoulder contusion) and Larry Nance Jr. (personal reasons) are out. Team Notes

Player Pregame Stats Season: 2023-24 Stephen Curry # 30 | G 25.9 ppg 4.4 rpg 5 apg

Player Pregame Stats Season: 2023-24 Zion Williamson # 1 | F 22.4 ppg 5.6 rpg 4.9 apg