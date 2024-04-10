Warriors Make Season-High 26 Threes in Pivotal Win Over Lakers

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green combined for 65 points and 16 made 3-pointers in the Warriors' 134-120 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Curry and Green combined to make their first 11 3-point attempts as the Warriors finished with a season-high 26 made threes at a 63.4 percent clip.
The Warriors won the season series against the Lakers 3-1 and secured the head-to-head tiebreaker. If both teams finish the regular season with the same record, the Warriors would obtain the higher seed. Currently just 0.5 games behind in the standings, the Dubs significantly increased their odds of moving up and can guarantee at bare minimum a 9th-place finish if they win out. They have already tied last season's win total (44) with three games left and have won 16 of their last 20 games on the road after just 11 road wins last year.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Player Game Recap Stats
Player Game Recap Stats
DRAYMOND SETS EARLY TONE
Draymond Green scored or assisted on each of the Warriors' first five baskets. Green hit two 3-pointers and generated nine additional points from his four assists in the first quarter. He joined Brandin Podziemski and Klay Thompson in hitting multiple threes in the frame and helping the Dubs build a nine-point lead.
Green's sharpshooting continued in the second quarter as he nailed three more triples from the same spot on the left wing. TNT commentator Kevin Harlan referred to Green as a 'flamethrower' and 'third Splash Brother' as he ended the half a perfect 5-for-5 from deep. His five 3-pointers in the half are tied for the most in his career.
Draymond Green sinks it from downtown
Player Game Recap Stats
SPLASH PARTY
The Warriors came within one made 3-pointer of a franchise record with a season-high 26 splashes on Tuesday. They became the first team in NBA history to make at least 25 threes and shoot over 60 percent from behind the arc. The Dubs outscored the Lakers by 42 points from three, a larger margin than Los Angeles scored themselves off of their made threes (36 points). Curry (6), Thompson (5) and Green (5) made more 3-pointers than any Laker.
Klay Thompson sinks it from downtown
Player Game Recap Stats
DUBS DENIALS
The Warriors tallied 12 blocks, with seven different players recording at least one in a well-rounded defensive performance. Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with three blocks each, but Gary Payton II had arguably the most impressive denial of the game, pinning Rui Hachimura's dunk attempt off the glass with his chase-down rejection. Hachimura is 6'8 with a 7'2 wingspan, but that didn't deter the 6'3 guard and his 6'8 wingspan.
Gary Payton II with a huge block!
HISTORIC SEASON SERIES
This regular season series between the Warriors and Lakers is the highest-scoring head-to-head series ever between these two historic franchises, with the two teams combining for 1,030 points over their four meetings. These two teams combined for 289 points in a double-overtime game to begin the season series at Chase Center on Jan. 27. Stephen Curry is the highest-scoring player in the season series, tallying 132 points over the four games, including a 46-point game.
Postgame Warriors Talks
- Now Playing
- Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 4/9/24
- Postgame Warriors Talk: Draymond Green - 4/9/24
- Postgame Warriors Talk: Klay Thompson - 4/9/24
- Postgame Warriors Talk: Brandin Podziemski - 4/9/24
UP NEXT
The Warriors will play their final road game of the regular season in Portland against the Blazers on Thursday.
MORE NOTABLES:
- The Warriors improved to 24-16 on the road, winning 16 of their last 20 games away from home.
- The Warriors matched last season’s win total with their 44th win of the season (44-35).
- The Warriors won the season series against the Lakers, 3-1, winning their last three games against Los Angeles.
- The Warriors improved to 25-11 since January 30.
- Golden State hit a season-high 26 3-pointers, one shy of matching their franchise record, and hit a season-high 63.4% from long range (26-of-41).
- The Warriors matched a season-high in field goal percentage, hitting 58.8% from the field.
- Golden State is 23-2 this season when hitting 50% or better from the field.
- The Warriors dished out 37 assists, their 35th game this season with at least 30 assists.
- Stephen Curry hit all six of his 3-point attempts—the second time in his career that he’s gone perfect from 3-point range on at least six attempts (previously 6-of-6 on Jan. 5, 2010 at Denver)—finishing with 23 points to go with eight assists and seven rebounds.
- Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 27 points, his third 20-point game in the last four games (30th this season).
- Draymond Green recorded his ninth double-double of the season (fourth point/assist) with 15 points and 10 assists.
- Green hit 5-of-7 from 3-point range, hitting all five of his threes in the first half to match a career high for any half (previously done on Jan. 2, 2016 vs. Denver).
- Andrew Wiggins returned from a two-game absence (left ankle sprain) to score 17 points and block a season-high three shots.