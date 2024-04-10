Warriors Make Season-High 26 Threes in Pivotal Win Over Lakers

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green combined for 65 points and 16 made 3-pointers in the Warriors' 134-120 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Curry and Green combined to make their first 11 3-point attempts as the Warriors finished with a season-high 26 made threes at a 63.4 percent clip.

The Warriors won the season series against the Lakers 3-1 and secured the head-to-head tiebreaker. If both teams finish the regular season with the same record, the Warriors would obtain the higher seed. Currently just 0.5 games behind in the standings, the Dubs significantly increased their odds of moving up and can guarantee at bare minimum a 9th-place finish if they win out. They have already tied last season's win total (44) with three games left and have won 16 of their last 20 games on the road after just 11 road wins last year.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers

DRAYMOND SETS EARLY TONE

Draymond Green scored or assisted on each of the Warriors' first five baskets. Green hit two 3-pointers and generated nine additional points from his four assists in the first quarter. He joined Brandin Podziemski and Klay Thompson in hitting multiple threes in the frame and helping the Dubs build a nine-point lead.

Green's sharpshooting continued in the second quarter as he nailed three more triples from the same spot on the left wing. TNT commentator Kevin Harlan referred to Green as a 'flamethrower' and 'third Splash Brother' as he ended the half a perfect 5-for-5 from deep. His five 3-pointers in the half are tied for the most in his career.

SPLASH PARTY

The Warriors came within one made 3-pointer of a franchise record with a season-high 26 splashes on Tuesday. They became the first team in NBA history to make at least 25 threes and shoot over 60 percent from behind the arc. The Dubs outscored the Lakers by 42 points from three, a larger margin than Los Angeles scored themselves off of their made threes (36 points). Curry (6), Thompson (5) and Green (5) made more 3-pointers than any Laker.

DUBS DENIALS

The Warriors tallied 12 blocks, with seven different players recording at least one in a well-rounded defensive performance. Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with three blocks each, but Gary Payton II had arguably the most impressive denial of the game, pinning Rui Hachimura's dunk attempt off the glass with his chase-down rejection. Hachimura is 6'8 with a 7'2 wingspan, but that didn't deter the 6'3 guard and his 6'8 wingspan.

HISTORIC SEASON SERIES

This regular season series between the Warriors and Lakers is the highest-scoring head-to-head series ever between these two historic franchises, with the two teams combining for 1,030 points over their four meetings. These two teams combined for 289 points in a double-overtime game to begin the season series at Chase Center on Jan. 27. Stephen Curry is the highest-scoring player in the season series, tallying 132 points over the four games, including a 46-point game.

The Warriors will play their final road game of the regular season in Portland against the Blazers on Thursday.

MORE NOTABLES: