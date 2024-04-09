Warriors Postseason Picture: Top-10 Seed Clinched in Final Week of Regular Season

*Updated Through Games Played on April 7*

Aided by a recent winning streak, the Warriors have clinched a top-10 seed in the Western Conference entering the final week of the regular season. However, their potential Play-In/Playoff seeding is still up for grabs, as they are currently 1.5 games behind the ninth-place Los Angeles Lakers with one more head-to-head meeting and the tiebreaker on the line.

The Dubs are 2-1 in the regular season series against the Lakers and can clinch the season series with a win. If they win, the Warriors will hand Los Angeles their 35th loss, meaning that if both teams win their remaining games, they will finish with identical records and the Dubs would leapfrog the Lakers in the standings. This could potentially mean homecourt advantage in a head-to-head Play-In game. If they lose, however, the Warriors would be two games behind in the loss column and likely relegated to 10th place.

It is still mathematically possible for the Warriors to climb to as high as the sixth seed, while an eighth through 10th place finish is most probable. If the Dubs win out, they will guarantee themselves at bare minimum a 9th place finish.

Play-In Format

7th place vs. 8th place (winner gets 7 seed, loser hosts winner of 9th vs. 10th)

9th place vs. 10th place (winner faces loser of 7th vs. 8th for eighth seed, loser eliminated)

Loser of 7th place vs. 8th place vs. winner of 9th place vs. 10th place (winner gets 8th seed, loser eliminated

The benefit of being the 7th or 8th seed as opposed to 9th or 10th is that even if you lose the first Play-In game, you get a second opportunity, whereas, with the bottom two postseason seeds, you must win two games to make the playoffs but are automatically eliminated with a loss.

The teams the Warriors are currently competing with in the 6-10 range are the sixth-place Phoenix Suns, the seventh-place New Orleans Pelicans, the eighth-place Sacramento Kings and the ninth-place Los Angeles Lakers. In addition to Tuesday's game against the Lakers, the Warriors also face the Pelicans at Chase Center on Friday and two non-postseason teams in the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.

Warriors Remaining Schedule

@ Lakers on Tuesday

@ Blazers on Thursday

vs. Pelicans on Friday

vs. Jazz on Sunday

Play-In Picture

Team Record Rank Phoenix Suns 46-32 6th New Orleans Pelicans 46-32 7th Sacramento Kings 45-33 8th Los Angeles Lakers 45-34 9th Golden State Warriors 43-35 10th

Here are the remaining schedules for the other teams they're competing with. The Suns are currently the highest seed of the group but are also the only team that plays all postseason teams in their final stretch. The Warriors, Lakers and Pelicans all play each other to close the season, as do the Kings, Suns and Pelicans.

Suns: vs. Clippers, @ Clippers, @ Kings, @ Timberwolves

Pelicans: @ Blazers, @ Kings, @ Warriors, vs. Lakers

Kings: @ Thunder, vs. Pelicans, vs. Suns, vs. Blazers

Lakers: vs. Warriors, @ Grizzlies, @ Pelicans

With any loss or a Suns win, the Warriors cannot obtain a top-six seed and are locked into the Play-In Tournament.

Warriors’ Head-to-Head Tiebreaker Status

Phoenix owns the tiebreaker by going 3-1 against the Dubs this season.

Sacramento owns the tiebreaker by virtue of a better record against Pacific Division opponents.

The tiebreaker between the Warriors and Lakers will be decided by Tuesday’s head-to-head matchup in Los Angeles.

The tiebreaker between the Pelicans and Warriors will be decided by Friday’s head-to-head matchup at Chase Center.

At the top of the conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are all within a game of first place. The top-two seeds in the conference at season's end would be who the winners of the Play-In Tournament face in Round 1. Having all clinched the playoffs already but fighting for the first seed, here are their remaining schedules.

Timberwolves: vs. Wizards, @ Nuggets, vs. Hawks

Nuggets: @ Jazz, vs. Timberwolves, @ Spurs

Thunder: vs. Kings, vs. Spurs, vs. Bucks

The Los Angeles Clippers have the fourth seed nearly locked up and the Mavericks are almost as close to securing fifth place in the West, so those two teams are likely to face each other in the first round of the playoffs. Outside of that, the playoff picture in the West is much less clear with seedings and play-in tournament positioning still to be decided in the final six days of the regular season.

If the NBA Postseason started today, here is what the Western Conference would look like.

PLAY IN

8th seed Kings @ 7th seed Pelicans

10th seed Warriors @ 9th seed Lakers