Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 11/8/23

CLASH OF CHAMPIONS

The Warriors face the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday (7 p.m.), marking the first game this season between the most recent NBA champions. The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in six games to win the 2023 title and the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in six games for the 2022 championship. Nikola Jokic (30.2 PPG) and Stephen Curry (31.2 PPG) both averaged over 30 points per game in their championship series en route to the Finals MVP award. Both teams have started this season strong, with the Nuggets owning the league's best record (7-1) and the Warriors just one game behind (6-2). The Nuggets have the most wins on their homecourt (5) and the Warriors have the most road wins (5).

Warriors at Nuggets

Wednesday, Nov. 8 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); ESPN (national)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry (34 points), Klay Thompson (17 points) and Chris Paul (17 points) combined for 68 points in the Warriors' 120-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Curry set an early tone — recording his third 16-point quarter of the season in the opening frame — and closed strong with nine fourth-quarter points to seal the game. The Warriors withstood a late 17-3 third-quarter run by the Pistons with two momentum changing and-1 buckets by Dario Saric. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW DEN 6-2 7-1 3rd in West 1st in West PTS: 116.1 (13th) PTS: 117.0 (10th) REB: 45.4 (t-10th) REB: 45.0 (14th) AST: 28.3 (5th) AST: 30.8 (2nd)

UNIFORMS

GSW: Association Edition

DEN: Icon Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DEN: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (personal reasons) and Gary Payton II (illness) are out. Team Notes

DEN: Jamal Murray (right hamstring strain) and Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery) are out. Nikola Jokic (right wrist inflammation) is probable. Team Notes

THOMPSON'S CAREER-BEST TWO-POINT EFFICIENCY

Despite struggling with his perimeter shot, Klay Thompson still put forth a productive and efficient performance against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Thompson shot 1-for-8 from 3-point range but 7-for-8 inside the arc, scoring 17 points in 28 minutes. The reigning leader in 3-pointers made in the 2022-23 season has established himself as one of the league’s best shooters but also proved he can impact the game when his shot isn’t falling.

In the Warriors’ 102-101 win over the Kings on Nov. 1, Thompson shot 6-for-15 from the field but hit timely baskets, including the game-winner with 0.2 seconds remaining. He also impacted the game defensively with three blocks and was a game-high plus-10 in his 29 minutes.

Klay Thompson's Game-Winner Over Sacramento

Through seven games, Thompson is shooting a career-low in 3-point percentage (36.5 percent) but a career-best in 2-point percentage (57.8 percent). He remains the team’s second-leading-scorer, averaging 16.6 points per game.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW DEN PTS: Curry (30.9) PTS: Jokic (28.4) REB: Looney (8.8) REB: Jokic (12.9) AST: Paul (7.8) AST: Jokic (8.4)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

The Denver Nuggets are the reigning and defending NBA champions — this matchup features the last two champions (Warriors 2022, Nuggets 2023) and previous two Finals MVPs, Stephen Curry (2022) and Nikola Jokic (2023). Jokic averaged 30.2 points per game, 14.0 rebounds per game, and 7.2 assists per game in the Nuggets' 4-1 series victory over the Miami Heat. Jamal Murray, who was recently sidelined with a hamstring injury, averaged 21.4 points per game, 10.0 assists per game and 6.2 assists per game in the finals series while leading the 2023 playoffs in total made 3-pointers.

The Nuggets have picked up where they left last season, owning the league 's best record (7-1) and heading into Wednesday’s game riding a three-game winning streak. Forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have stepped up in Jamal Murray’s absence. They will likely be more prominent in the Nuggets' offensive attack as Head Coach Michael Malone said Murray’s injury was “not a one or two game injury” as they expect him to be sidelined “longer than they’d like.”