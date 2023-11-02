Klay Thompson's Game Winner Lifts Warriors Over Kings

Klay Thompson's game-winning jumper with 0.2 seconds remaining gave the Warriors a 102-101 victory against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Wednesday.

With the game on the line, the Kings trapped Stephen Curry at halfcourt, forcing somebody else to beat them. With two Kings surrounding him, Curry threw the ball to Draymond Green, who quickly skipped it over to Thompson. With the game clock winding down, Thompson took two dribbles with his left hand before creating separation from his defender, Davion Mitchell. He then rose up and swished the game-winning shot just beyond the foul line.

After missing Monday's game in New Orleans with right knee soreness, Thompson returned to score 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting and was a plus-10 in his 29 minutes.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 21 Looney - 9 Green - 9 Saric - 15 Saric - 6 Paul - 8 Thompson/Wiggins - 14 Curry - 5 Looney - 6

SAC

Points Rebounds Assists Sabonis - 23 Sabonis - 11 Sabonis - 8 Monk - 16 Huerter - 9 Mitchell - 4 Barnes - 14 Murray - 6 Huerter/Murray - 3

AGGRESSIVE DRAYMOND

Draymond Green was in attack mode early, hitting two 3-pointers within the opening two minutes. He ended the first half as the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points in 12 minutes.

Green was also involved in the action late on both ends of the court, directing traffic as a playmaker offensively and protecting the rim defensively with a clutch block on Malik Monk with 40 seconds left.

Green finished with 13 points, nine assists and four stocks (two steals, two blocks).

SECOND-HALF STEPH

In the third quarter, the Warriors went on a 13-3 run to cut a once 11-point deficit to one. Stephen Curry had six of the first eight Warriors’ points during that run, getting fouled on a 3-point attempt (knocking down all three foul shots) and hitting a pull-up three on the ensuing possession.

Headed into Wednesday's game, Curry was the league's leading scorer in the third and fourth quarters, averaging a league-best 21.3 points per game in the second half.

Curry scored 13 of his team-high 21 points in the second half.

SARIC GAME-ALTERING SPLASHES

Dario Saric hit three pivotal 3-pointers bridging the third and fourth quarters, one to bring the Warriors within one, one to tie the score and a fourth-quarter triple that gave the Dubs an 81-79 lead with 9:19 remaining.

The big man led all Warriors reserves with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting in 20 minutes.

AVOIDING 'ULTIMATE TRAP GAME'

With the absence of De'Aaron Fox, who sprained his ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Head Coach Steve Kerr referred to the matchup against the short-handed Kings as the 'ultimate trap game.'

The Kings had other players step up in Fox's absence, with six players in double figures, paced by Domantas Sabonis, who scored a game-high 23 points. They competed until the end, leading after three quarters, but the Warriors — outscoring Sacramento 28-22 in the final frame, came away victorious.

