Dubs By the Numbers: Road Warriors Set Early Tone

The Warriors kicked off their 2023-24 campaign on Tuesday, dropping their opener 108-104 against the Phoenix Suns before securing consecutive road wins 122-114 against the Sacramento Kings on Friday and the Houston Rockets 106-95 on Sunday. Stephen Curry scored 41 points against the Kings — he now has 91 points over his last two games in Sacramento (excluding preseason) — and hit four 3-pointers down the stretch to take down the Rockets.

Read below for a statistical breakdown of the season's opening week.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Houston Rockets

12

After kicking off their 12th NBA season together as teammates, the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are tied for the second-most seasons played by a trio in NBA history with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish (Boston, 1980-1991). They only trail Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, who played 14 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs from 2002-2015. Among these trios, they stand alone as the only three that have played their entire career with the same franchise.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns

33

Stephen Curry scored 41 points against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, marking his 33rd 40-point game since he turned 30 years old. Only Michael Jordan has more 40-point games after age 30 (44).

Stephen Curry Scores 41 Points in Win Over Kings

2

The Warriors started their season 2-0 on the road, defeating the Kings in Sacramento and Rockets in Houston. The Dubs never had a winning record away from home last season and lost eight road games before picking up their first win in Houston on Nov. 20. Two consecutive road wins match their longest road winning streak in 2022-23. They seek their third straight road win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

1602

For the first time in 1,602 days, the Warriors had zero players on their injury report against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. This marked their first time with a full roster since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Draymond Green returned from a right ankle sprain in Houston, scoring four points with five rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes of action.

10

Hitting five threes against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Klay Thompson is in sole possession of 10th place on the NBA’s all-time made 3-pointers list (2,221). Read more on Thompson's shooting milestone here.

10 Minutes of Klay Thompson Splashes as He Moves Into 10th Place on All-Time Threes List

1365

Chris Paul’s streak of 1,365 consecutive starts without ever coming off the bench was snapped against the Rockets on Sunday. The 19-year veteran came off the bench for the Dubs for the first time in his career and led the team in plus-minus (+22). Paul played the fourth-most minutes on the team, scoring eight points, dishing out seven assists and grabbing five rebounds in 27 minutes.

Chris Paul sets up the nice finish

7.0

Through three games, the Warriors' second unit is tied for the league's fifth-best net rating among reserves (7.0), only trailing the Indiana Pacers (18.6), Orlando Magic (17.6), Denver Nuggets (10.1) and Detroit Pistons (7.1). They also have the fourth-best plus-minus (+5.5), behind the Indiana Pacers (+14.2), Orlando Magic (+9.4) and Dallas Mavericks (+6.6).

9.3

Chris Paul ranks fourth in the league in assists per game (9.3), only trailing Tyrese Haliburton (12.0), Trae Young (10.7) and LaMelo Ball (9.5). Paul averages fewer turnovers per game (1.7) than each of those players. Through three games, he leads the Warriors in assists (28) and has only committed five turnovers.

Paul Threads the Needle

30.7

Stephen Curry is averaging 30.7 points per game through three games, ranking seventh in the league in scoring. He has averaged at least 29 points per game in two of the previous three seasons.

Curry Fourth Quarter Flurry

