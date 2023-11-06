Dubs By the Numbers: Splash Brothers Call Game

Stephen Curry was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, averaging 30.3 points per game on 57.4 percent from the field, 52.3 percent from three and 87 percent from the foul line, grabbing 5.0 rebounds per game and dishing out 4.8 assists per contest.

Read below for a statistical breakdown of the week.

0.2

This week, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry both hit game-winning shots with 0.2 seconds remaining in consecutive games. With the Warriors trailing by one, Thompson hit a mid-range jumper just beyond the foul line to give the Dubs a 102-101 win over the Kings on Wednesday. It marked Thompson's third career game-winner in the final five seconds and third game-winning shot against the Kings. Curry's game-winning bucket — his ninth of his career in the final five seconds — came in a tie game in the Warriors' first-ever In-Season Tournament game, a 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Klay Thompson's Game-Winner Over Sacramento

4

The Warriors are one of four teams with at least five wins, joining the Denver Nuggets (6-1), Boston Celtics (5-0) and Dallas Mavericks (5-2). The Dubs are the only team in the league with four road wins.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. New Orleans Pelicans

141

In their first-ever In-Season Tournament game, the Warriors scored a season-high 141 points in a 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their 141 points are the most ever scored in an In-Season Tournament game.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

5

Before their loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, the Warriors were tied with the Boston Celtics for the longest winning streak of the season (five games). Boston is the only remaining undefeated team at 5-0.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

30.4

Stephen Curry ranks third in the league in scoring, averaging 30.4 points per game. Curry has led the Warriors in scoring in all seven games thus far. Playing 31.4 minutes per game, Curry plays fewer minutes per game than any of the league’s top 10 scorers. He has scored in double figures in 10 quarters this season and joins Chicago's Zach Lavine as the only players with multiple 16-plus point quarters. Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 30 and had 16 points in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 27.

Highlights: Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week | Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2023

75.3

Stephen Curry’s 75.3 true shooting percentage ranks first among players averaging at least 20 points per game. He joins Clippers forward Paul George as the only 20-plus point-per-game scorers this season shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the foul line. A 75.3 true shooting percentage would be his career-high, eclipsing his league-leading 67.5 true shooting percentage in the 2017-18 season. Curry is the only player in NBA history to average 30 points per game on 55-45-90 shooting splits through his first six games, which he’s now done three times (2023,2018,2015).

Highlights: Stephen Curry Scores 30 Points and Hits Game-Winner Against Thunder - 11/3/23

143

Chris Paul ranks first in the league in total assist points created, with his assists leading to 143 points. Paul ranks fifth in assist points created per game (23.8) and seventh in assists per game (8.0). Paul dropped a season-high 13 assists in the Warriors’ Play-In Tournament victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Chris Paul - 11/3/23

29

The Warriors rank fourth in the league in assists per game (29.0 APG). Chris Paul (7th, 8.9 APG) and Draymond Green (16th, 6.4 APG) both rank in the top 20 in assists per game.

Great assist from Draymond Green

25

Gary Payton II ranks 25th in the league in plus-minus, as he’s been a team-high plus-46 through seven games. Chris Paul is right behind Payton at plus-45. The Warriors' second unit has outscored their opponents in every game this season. They are outscoring their opponents by 82 points (282-200) and by nearly 14 points per game (40.3 PPG to 28.6 PPG).