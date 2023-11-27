Dubs By the Numbers: Thompson Finds His Touch

The Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak this past week, winning two of their last three games, including both games at Chase Center. The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 121-116 last Monday and beat the San Antonio Spurs 118-112 on Friday. They dropped Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns 123-115. Klay Thompson led the Warriors in made 3-pointers (14) for the week and recorded his two best scoring performances of the season.

Read below for a statistical breakdown of the week.

48.3

This past week, Klay Thompson averaged 19.3 points per game and shot 48.3 percent from 3-point range on 9.7 attempts per game. Thompson surpassed his season-high in scoring twice this past week, scoring 20 points against the Houston Rockets last Monday and 23 points against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Thompson Feeling it Early

12

Including last Monday's win, the Warriors have won 12 consecutive matchups against the Houston Rockets, their longest active winning streak against an opponent. The Dubs haven't lost to Houston since Feb. 2020 and are 2-0 in this season's regular season series.

21

The Warriors made a season-high 21 3-pointers in last Monday's win over the Rockets. They also shot a season-best 48.8 percent from behind the arc. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each made five 3-pointers, while Dario Saric and Chris Paul added three apiece. The Brooklyn Nets have made the most threes in a game this season (25 3PM), which they achieved on Sunday.

Game Highlights: Warriors 121 – Rockets 116 | 11/20/23

200

In Friday's In-Season Tournament victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Stephen Curry recorded his 200th career game with at least seven made 3-pointers, the most such games in NBA history. James Harden is second with 97 such games. Curry has hit at least four 3-pointers in 14 of the 15 games he's played this season, with the lone game under four triples coming on Wednesday against the Suns.

Stephen Curry drills the trey

5

On Friday, the Warriors recorded their fifth game this season with 30-plus assists (35). The Warriors are 4-1 when hitting that mark and rank fifth in the league in assists per game (27.9 APG).

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs

8

The Warriors have won eight of 10 games this season when leading at halftime. However, they are winless (0-7) when trailing at the break. The Warriors led at halftime in their two wins this past week and trailed in their loss.

Plays of the Week | Curry's Lookaway Three, Gary Payton II's Block and Much More

.529

Among teams that have won at least 40 percent of their games, the Warriors are tied with the Toronto Raptors for the second-highest opponent win percentage (52.9 percent). Only the Los Angeles Clippers (53.3 percent) have faced opponents with a better combined record.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns

.375