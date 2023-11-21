Curry and Thompson Combine for 52 Points, Warriors Snap Six-Game Losing Streak

Led by their star guard trio, the Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating the Houston Rockets 121-116 at Chase Center on Monday.
Stephen Curry scored a game-high 32 points, Klay Thompson added 20 points and Chris Paul dished out a team-high 12 assists.
Game Highlights: Warriors 121 – Rockets 116 | 11/20/23
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 32
|Wiggins - 7
|Paul - 12
|Thompson - 20
|Paul - 6
|Looney - 3
|Saric - 18
|3-tied - 5
|Podziemski/Thompson - 3
HOU
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Sengun - 30
|Sengun - 13
|VanVleet - 14
|Smith Jr. - 17
|Smith Jr. - 9
|Sengun - 5
|Brooks/Green - 16
|Bullock Jr./VanVleet - 5
|3-tied - 2
THOMPSON'S TERRIFIC START
Klay Thompson had the hot hand to begin Monday's game, scoring 12 of the Warriors' first 16 points. Thompson hit three 3-pointers within the game's first four minutes. The Warriors made a concerted effort to feed him the ball once he got going, as he attempted nine field goals in eight first-quarter minutes.
Thompson set his season-high scoring 20 points, surpassing his previous high of 19 points, which he set against these same Rockets on Oct. 29.
Thompson Feeling it Early
PAUL DROPS DIMES
Chris Paul assisted on five of the Warriors' first six field goals. Paul assisted on five 3-pointers in the first quarter and his seven assists generated 19 points in the frame. He consistently made the extra pass, which helped the flow of the Dubs' offense. In particular, he was able to help Thompson catch an early rhythm.
Paul recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists and committed just one turnover.
Paul Dimes to Dario
CURRY'S RECORD-TYING THREES
On Monday, Stephen Curry hit five 3-pointers — his 13th consecutive game with at least four made threes. Curry's 2023-24 campaign ties himself (from Jan. 20. 2021 - Feb. 11. 2021) and James Harden (from Dec. 17. 2018 - Jan. 11. 2019) as the longest such streak in NBA history. No player in league history has opened a season at this shooting pace.
Playing 34 minutes in Monday's contest, Curry passed Nate Thurmond as the Warrior's all-time leader in minutes played with over 3,730 career minutes.
Curry Hits the Three
COMBATING ROCKETS' PAINT SCORING
The Houston Rockets had a 38-point advantage in points in the paint (56-18). However, the Warriors made up for it with their prolific 3-point shooting and volume free-throw shooting. The Warriors made eight more 3-pointers (21-13) in just two more attempts (43-41). They also were plus-13 in made free throws (28-15).
Postgame Warriors Talks
ANOTHER MEMORABLE NOV. 2O VS. ROCKETS
On Nov. 20. 2022, the Warriors defeated the Rockets 127-120 in Houston to secure their first road win of the season. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 41 points, while Stephen Curry added 33 points and a game-high 15 assists. A year later, and Thompson and Curry were both atop the Warriors' scoring column, combining for 52 points. This year, the Dubs have struggled to win at Chase Center, winning just one of their first seven home games. On Monday, the Warriors secured their only win of their six-game homestand and snapped their six-game losing streak.
Klay Thompson (41 points) Highlights vs. Houston Rockets
UP NEXT
After concluding their six-game homestand, the Warriors will head to Phoenix to face the Suns on Wednesday, before returning to Chase Center to host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday for their final scheduled In-Season Tournament home game.
MORE NOTABLES:
- The Warriors recorded their 12th consecutive victory over the Rockets, marking Golden State’s longest active-winning streak vs. any opponent.
- The Warriors won their sixth-straight home game vs. the Rockets.
- The last time the Warriors lost to the Rockets, home or road was 2/20/20, a 105-135 defeat.
- Golden State leads the season-series vs. Houston, 2-0… They meet for the third and final time on 4/4/24 at HOU.
- The last time the Warriors lost to the Rockets, home or road was 2/20/20, a 105-135 defeat.
- The Warriors won their sixth-straight home game vs. the Rockets.
- The Warriors snapped a six-game overall-losing streak (longest since 2/5/20-2/27/20, an eight-game losing streak) and a five game home-losing streak (longest since 1/22/20-3/5/20, a 10-game losing streak).
- The Warriors improved to 2-6 at home and 7-8 overall.
- Golden State made a season-high 21 3-point baskets (prev. 18, three times).
- The Warriors made a season-high 48.8% of their 3-point attempts (prev. 45.0%, 11/3 at OKC).
- The Warriors committed a season-low eight turnovers (prev. nine, 11/8 at DEN).
- Golden State made a season-high 28 free throws (prev. 25, 11/3 at OKC).
- The Warriors allowed an opponent-season high 35 fourth-quarter points (prev. 34, two times).
- Golden State recorded a season-low three steals (prev. five, multiple times).
- The Warriors reserves have outscored the opponent bench in 14-of-15 games this season (623 to 423, +200, 41.5 to 28.2 ppg).
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ 485th consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.
- Stephen Curry (30,735) passed Nate Thurmond (30,729) to become the franchise’s all-time leader in minutes played.
- He has made four-or-more threes in 13-straight games to open the season, the longest-such streak in NBA history.
- He has made at least one three-pointer in 258 consecutive regular-season games, extending his NBA-record streak (began on 12/1/18 at DET).
- He made a season-high-tying 11 free throws (prev. 11/12 vs. MIN).
- He has made at least one three-pointer in 258 consecutive regular-season games, extending his NBA-record streak (began on 12/1/18 at DET).
- He has made four-or-more threes in 13-straight games to open the season, the longest-such streak in NBA history.
- Klay Thompson scored a season-high 20 points (prev. 19, 10/29 at HOU).
- He made a season-high-tying five 3-pointers (prev. 10/29 at HOU).
- Chris Paul posted his third double-double on the season (525th of his career).
- Tonight marked his fourth game of 15-or-more points this season and fourth game with double-figure assists.
- Over the span of his last two games he’s recorded 23 assists and one turnover.
- In the first 15 games of the season Paul has 115 assists, the most for a Warriors player over the span of the first 15 games of a season since Stephen Curry had 130 to begin the 2013-14 season.
- He became the first player since individual turnovers were first tracked (1977-78) to record 115-plus assists and 18-or-fewer turnovers through the first 15 games of a season.
- In the first 15 games of the season Paul has 115 assists, the most for a Warriors player over the span of the first 15 games of a season since Stephen Curry had 130 to begin the 2013-14 season.
- Over the span of his last two games he’s recorded 23 assists and one turnover.
- Tonight marked his fourth game of 15-or-more points this season and fourth game with double-figure assists.
- Andrew Wiggins recorded a season-high-tying seven rebounds (prev. 11/14 vs. MIN).
- Kevon Looney played in his 208th consecutive regular season game, the second-longest active streak in the NBA… He’s played in 243 consecutive games (regular season and playoffs), the longest streak by a Warrior since Antwan Jamison played in 246 consecutive games (regular season and playoffs).
- Dario Šarić tallied his fourth game of 15-or-more points on the season.
- Trayce Jackson-Davis returned to the lineup after missing last game due to lower left leg soreness.