Curry and Thompson Combine for 52 Points, Warriors Snap Six-Game Losing Streak

Led by their star guard trio, the Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating the Houston Rockets 121-116 at Chase Center on Monday.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 32 points, Klay Thompson added 20 points and Chris Paul dished out a team-high 12 assists.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 32 Wiggins - 7 Paul - 12 Thompson - 20 Paul - 6 Looney - 3 Saric - 18 3-tied - 5 Podziemski/Thompson - 3

HOU

Points Rebounds Assists Sengun - 30 Sengun - 13 VanVleet - 14 Smith Jr. - 17 Smith Jr. - 9 Sengun - 5 Brooks/Green - 16 Bullock Jr./VanVleet - 5 3-tied - 2

THOMPSON'S TERRIFIC START

Klay Thompson had the hot hand to begin Monday's game, scoring 12 of the Warriors' first 16 points. Thompson hit three 3-pointers within the game's first four minutes. The Warriors made a concerted effort to feed him the ball once he got going, as he attempted nine field goals in eight first-quarter minutes.

Thompson set his season-high scoring 20 points, surpassing his previous high of 19 points, which he set against these same Rockets on Oct. 29.

PAUL DROPS DIMES

Chris Paul assisted on five of the Warriors' first six field goals. Paul assisted on five 3-pointers in the first quarter and his seven assists generated 19 points in the frame. He consistently made the extra pass, which helped the flow of the Dubs' offense. In particular, he was able to help Thompson catch an early rhythm.

Paul recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists and committed just one turnover.

CURRY'S RECORD-TYING THREES

On Monday, Stephen Curry hit five 3-pointers — his 13th consecutive game with at least four made threes. Curry's 2023-24 campaign ties himself (from Jan. 20. 2021 - Feb. 11. 2021) and James Harden (from Dec. 17. 2018 - Jan. 11. 2019) as the longest such streak in NBA history. No player in league history has opened a season at this shooting pace.

Playing 34 minutes in Monday's contest, Curry passed Nate Thurmond as the Warrior's all-time leader in minutes played with over 3,730 career minutes.

COMBATING ROCKETS' PAINT SCORING

The Houston Rockets had a 38-point advantage in points in the paint (56-18). However, the Warriors made up for it with their prolific 3-point shooting and volume free-throw shooting. The Warriors made eight more 3-pointers (21-13) in just two more attempts (43-41). They also were plus-13 in made free throws (28-15).

ANOTHER MEMORABLE NOV. 2O VS. ROCKETS

On Nov. 20. 2022, the Warriors defeated the Rockets 127-120 in Houston to secure their first road win of the season. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 41 points, while Stephen Curry added 33 points and a game-high 15 assists. A year later, and Thompson and Curry were both atop the Warriors' scoring column, combining for 52 points. This year, the Dubs have struggled to win at Chase Center, winning just one of their first seven home games. On Monday, the Warriors secured their only win of their six-game homestand and snapped their six-game losing streak.

UP NEXT

After concluding their six-game homestand, the Warriors will head to Phoenix to face the Suns on Wednesday, before returning to Chase Center to host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday for their final scheduled In-Season Tournament home game.

MORE NOTABLES:

The Warriors recorded their 12th consecutive victory over the Rockets, marking Golden State’s longest active-winning streak vs. any opponent. The Warriors won their sixth-straight home game vs. the Rockets. The last time the Warriors lost to the Rockets, home or road was 2/20/20, a 105-135 defeat. Golden State leads the season-series vs. Houston, 2-0… They meet for the third and final time on 4/4/24 at HOU.

The Warriors snapped a six-game overall-losing streak (longest since 2/5/20-2/27/20, an eight-game losing streak) and a five game home-losing streak (longest since 1/22/20-3/5/20, a 10-game losing streak).

The Warriors improved to 2-6 at home and 7-8 overall.

Golden State made a season-high 21 3-point baskets (prev. 18, three times). The Warriors made a season-high 48.8% of their 3-point attempts (prev. 45.0%, 11/3 at OKC).

The Warriors committed a season-low eight turnovers (prev. nine, 11/8 at DEN).

Golden State made a season-high 28 free throws (prev. 25, 11/3 at OKC).

The Warriors allowed an opponent-season high 35 fourth-quarter points (prev. 34, two times).

Golden State recorded a season-low three steals (prev. five, multiple times).

The Warriors reserves have outscored the opponent bench in 14-of-15 games this season (623 to 423, +200, 41.5 to 28.2 ppg).

Tonight marked the Warriors’ 485th consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.