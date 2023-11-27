Player Spotlight: Super Dario Rises to In-Season Tournament Occasion

Dario Saric has scored 20-plus points in three games this season and each has been in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. These In-Season Tournament games have additional stakes with prizes such as the 'NBA Cup' and financial incentives for players up for grabs as teams advance beyond the group stage. Saric's play has risen to the occasion as he's nearly doubled his points per game compared to other regular season games while increasing his efficiency across the board.

Dario Saric sinks it from downtown

During this tournament, Saric has averaged 20.3 points per game on 54.3 percent from the field, 44.0 percent from three and a perfect 100 percent from the foul line. Among players averaging at least 20 points per game, Saric is accomplishing that feat in the fewest minutes per game (26.1 MPG) and taking the fewest field goal attempts per game (11.7 FGA). He is one of three frontcourt players to average 20-plus points per game on at least 50-40-90 shooting splits in the tournament, joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Tobias Harris. When removing the free throw percentage from the criteria, the list only grows to nine players, adding stars like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with a two-way stretch big in Brook Lopez.

"I feel confident, I feel great playing with these guys,” Saric said early in his tenure with the Warriors. "I’m really enjoying playing here…all five guys are dangerous to get a bucket, so for me, it’s easy.”

Postgame Warriors Talk: Dario Šarić - 11/24/23

In 17 games with the Warriors this season, Saric is averaging 10.8 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game on 45.1 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three and 84.4 percent from the free throw line.

Before the season, Head Coach Steve Kerr referred to the Warriors as having "six starters," highlighting the five starters from last season and 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, who had started in every game of his career. After those six, Saric has played the most minutes per game (21.7 MPG) and made the most starts (3). Saric ranks fifth on the team in scoring (10.8 PPG), second in rebounding (6.4 RPG) and third in made 3-pointers per game (1.6 3PM).

"We expected to play him a lot because he's such a great fit," Kerr said. "Dario changes the chess board with his pick-and-pop and ability to stretch the floor.”

Saric Caps 20-8 Second Quarter Run

When talking to General Manager Mike Dunleavy before the season, Kerr recalls a conversation about getting a veteran floor spacer like they had in their 2022 championship run.

“Mike [Dunleavy] decided that we needed to be more experienced and to add someone like Dario [Šarić]," Kerr said. "Like when we had Belli [Nemanja Bjelica] and Otto Porter [Jr.]. Dario fills a really important role.”