Dubs by the Numbers: Stephen Curry First to 100 Made Threes

The Warriors split their two games this past week, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 110-106 on Wednesday and losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 138-136 in overtime on Friday. Stephen Curry took over both games in the second half and hit pivotal go-ahead shots in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
Read below for a statistical breakdown of the week.
1
For the first time this season, the Warriors won a game in which they trailed at halftime when they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Tuesday. The Dubs trailed by seven at halftime, 55-48, but were catapulted by a 17-point third quarter from Stephen Curry and his dagger 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. The Warriors are 1-7 when trailing at the half this season.
11
The Warriors overcame an 11-point deficit against the Portland Trail Blazers, tying their largest comeback win of the season. They have made 11-point comebacks against the Sacramento Kings twice this season, on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1.
Game Highlights: Warriors 110 - Trail Blazers 106 | 12/6/23
17
After not playing the entire first half, Johnathan Kuminga closed the final 17 minutes of Wednesday's win over the Blazers. The Warriors immediately went on a 10-0 run when he entered the game and he finished with a game-high in plus-minus (+13). Kuminga scored 13 points on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and was vital in the double-digit comeback win.
102
Stephen Curry is the first player to eclipse 100 made 3-pointers this season and he's hit 24 more threes than the next closest player, Luka Doncic (78). Curry leads the league in made 3-pointers per game (5.1) and is shooting 43.2 percent from behind the arc. He has had two other seasons in his career averaging over five made 3-pointers per game (2015-16, 2020-21) and in both seasons, he won the scoring title.
Stephen Curry First NBA Player to Reach 100 Threes in 2023-24 Season
67.4
Among players averaging at least 25 points per game, Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG) and Tyrese Haliburton (26.9 PPG) are tied for the highest true shooting percentage (67.4 TS%). Haliburton is also leading the league in assists (12.1 APG) and led the Indiana Pacers to the In-Season Tournament championship game.
93.4
Stephen Curry is leading the league in free throw percentage at 93.4 percent. Curry is attempting a career-high 6.9 free throws per contest and making a career-high 6.4 per game.
Plays of the Week | Jonathan Kuminga's Alley-Oop Slam, Stephen Curry's Dagger Three and Much More
29
The Warriors committed a season-high 29 turnovers in their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. No other team in the league has committed that many turnovers in a game this season and it's the most in Warriors' franchise history since Feb. 27 2002.
24
Jonathan Kuminga scored a season-high 24 points off the bench and grabbed 12 rebounds in Friday's loss to the Thunder. Kuminga was one of three Warriors to record a double-double, joining Draymond Green (12 points, 13 assists) and Dario Saric (11 points, 12 rebounds). The last time three Warriors recorded a double-double in the same game was on Oct. 28, 2019 (Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee).
Highlights: Thunder 138 - Warriors 136 | 12/8/23
3
Of the 22 games the Warriors have played this season, they've only played three games against opponents that are currently under .500. The Warriors won each of those games, beating the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 6, San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 24, and Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday. The Warriors play three more teams over .500 this week: Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, and Brooklyn Nets on Saturday before a rematch with the Trail Blazers on Sunday.