Dubs by the Numbers: Stephen Curry First to 100 Made Threes

The Warriors split their two games this past week, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 110-106 on Wednesday and losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 138-136 in overtime on Friday. Stephen Curry took over both games in the second half and hit pivotal go-ahead shots in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Read below for a statistical breakdown of the week.

1

For the first time this season, the Warriors won a game in which they trailed at halftime when they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Tuesday. The Dubs trailed by seven at halftime, 55-48, but were catapulted by a 17-point third quarter from Stephen Curry and his dagger 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. The Warriors are 1-7 when trailing at the half this season.

11

The Warriors overcame an 11-point deficit against the Portland Trail Blazers, tying their largest comeback win of the season. They have made 11-point comebacks against the Sacramento Kings twice this season, on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1.

Game Highlights: Warriors 110 - Trail Blazers 106 | 12/6/23

17

After not playing the entire first half, Johnathan Kuminga closed the final 17 minutes of Wednesday's win over the Blazers. The Warriors immediately went on a 10-0 run when he entered the game and he finished with a game-high in plus-minus (+13). Kuminga scored 13 points on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and was vital in the double-digit comeback win.

102

Stephen Curry is the first player to eclipse 100 made 3-pointers this season and he's hit 24 more threes than the next closest player, Luka Doncic (78). Curry leads the league in made 3-pointers per game (5.1) and is shooting 43.2 percent from behind the arc. He has had two other seasons in his career averaging over five made 3-pointers per game (2015-16, 2020-21) and in both seasons, he won the scoring title.

Stephen Curry First NBA Player to Reach 100 Threes in 2023-24 Season

67.4

Among players averaging at least 25 points per game, Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG) and Tyrese Haliburton (26.9 PPG) are tied for the highest true shooting percentage (67.4 TS%). Haliburton is also leading the league in assists (12.1 APG) and led the Indiana Pacers to the In-Season Tournament championship game.

93.4

Stephen Curry is leading the league in free throw percentage at 93.4 percent. Curry is attempting a career-high 6.9 free throws per contest and making a career-high 6.4 per game.

Plays of the Week | Jonathan Kuminga's Alley-Oop Slam, Stephen Curry's Dagger Three and Much More

29

The Warriors committed a season-high 29 turnovers in their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. No other team in the league has committed that many turnovers in a game this season and it's the most in Warriors' franchise history since Feb. 27 2002.

24

Jonathan Kuminga scored a season-high 24 points off the bench and grabbed 12 rebounds in Friday's loss to the Thunder. Kuminga was one of three Warriors to record a double-double, joining Draymond Green (12 points, 13 assists) and Dario Saric (11 points, 12 rebounds). The last time three Warriors recorded a double-double in the same game was on Oct. 28, 2019 (Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee).

Highlights: Thunder 138 - Warriors 136 | 12/8/23

3