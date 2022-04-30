Warriors to Face Grizzlies in 2022 Western Conference Semifinals

After winning their first round playoff series with the Nuggets in five games (4-1), the Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semifinals, which begins on Sunday afternoon (12:30 p.m. PDT) in Memphis.

The Grizzlies completed their first round playoff victory in Minnesota on Friday night, winning that series in six games. Memphis will host the first two games of the second round series with the Dubs before the series shifts to Chase Center for Games 3 and 4. And if necessary, Game 5 will be in Memphis, Game 6 in San Francisco and Game 7 would be back in Memphis.

This marks the second straight season in which a Warriors-Grizzlies matchup will determine which team moves on in the playoffs. Last year, the Dubs’ season ended with a home loss to the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, which earned Memphis the eighth seed in the playoffs. Additionally, this will be the first Warriors-Grizzlies playoff matchup since 2015, when the Dubs dispatched of Memphis in six games in the conference semifinals on the way to winning their first NBA Championship in 50 years. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala led that 2015 Warriors team and are the only players on either team from that series that are still with their clubs today.

During the 2021-22 regular season, the Warriors lost three of their four matchups with the Grizzlies. Stephen Curry played in three of those four games, averaging 36.3 points and 7.3 assists, including a 46-point masterpiece in a 113-104 win at Chase Center on Dec. 23.

See below for the Warriors' Western Conference Semifinals schedule. For information on Warriors playoff tickets, visit warriors.com/playoffs or call 888-GSW-HOOP (Press 1).

Game 1

Sunday, May 1 | 12:30 p.m.

at Memphis

TV: ABC; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 2

Tuesday, May 3 | 6:30 p.m.

at Memphis

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 3

Saturday, May 7 | 5:30 p.m.

Chase Center

TV: ABC; Listen: 95.7 The Game

Game 4

Monday, May 9 | 7 p.m.

Chase Center

TV: NBCSBA; Listen: 95.7 The Game

Game 5*

Wednesday, May 11 | Time TBD

at Memphis

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 6* (If Necessary)

Friday, May 13 | Time TBD

Chase Center

TV: ESPN; Listen: 95.7 The Game

Game 7*

Monday, May 16 | Time TBD

at Memphis

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game

* If Necessary