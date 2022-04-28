Warriors Battle In Closeout Win Over Nuggets at Chase Center

After trailing by 10 points in the third quarter, the Warriors closed out a 102-98 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 at Chase Center on Wednesday night.

It was a back-and-forth battle with five ties throughout the contest, as the Warriors used a strong second half push to eliminate the Nuggets from the first-round playoff series (4-1).

The Dubs used a 11-2 run to take the lead in the third quarter, but the Nuggets answered with a 10-3 spurt of their own to build an eight point advantage entering the final frame. However, the Warriors remained poised under pressure and maximized a final 13-6 sprint to close out the series-clinching contest over Denver.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 30 Thompson - 9 Green - 6 Thompson - 15 Looney - 7 Curry - 5 Payton - 15 Curry - 5 Poole - 4



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 30 Jokic - 19 Jokic - 8 Cousins - 19 Gordon - 9 Morris - 6 Gordon - 15 Je. Green - 9 Forbes - 4 More Stats

STARTING FIVE IN GAME 5

Stephen Curry returned to the Warriors starting lineup on Wednesday night after coming off the bench in the first four games of the first-round playoff series. The two-time MVP joined Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green on the floor to tip off Game 5 at Chase Center.

30 CLOSES OUT WITH 30

Curry finished with a team-high 30 points, shooting 10-for-20 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range. The outing marks Curry's second-straight 30-point game and third in the last four matchups. The Dubs guard tallied seven of the Warriors' final ten points, driving down the lane and converting a three-point play with 1:33 remaining in regulation to give the Dubs the advantage. Curry added five rebounds, five assists and two steals on the night.

GREEN BUILT FOR THE PLAYOFFS

Ten-year NBA veteran Draymond Green brought the fire from the start posting 11 points, six assists and a team-high three blocks, eclipsing Kevin Garnett for 23rd on the NBA's career postseason blocks list. Moreover, Green remains the Warriors franchise playoff career leader in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

PAYTON IN THE POSTSEASON

Gary Payton II recorded 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range on the night. The guard made a number of big shots throughout the evening including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:57 remaining in the final frame. With the output, Payton set new playoff-career highs in points (12), assists (three), steals (two), minutes (26), and tied a playoff career-high in rebounds (five).

ALL HANDS ON DECK

All nine active Warriors were productive in Wednesday’s win, with Kevon Looney posting four points, seven rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes of play. Otto Porter Jr. added three points, five rebounds and two assists including a clutch offensive rebound at the 11:12 mark of the fourth quarter that resulted in his own splash, bringing the game within one possession for the Dubs.

UP NEXT

With Wednesday’s Game 5 victory, the Warriors advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face the winner of the Memphis-Minnesota series, with the Memphis Grizzlies owning a 3-2 series lead entering Game 6 on Friday.

More Notables: Among the teams in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors are the only team to advance to the conference semifinals in seven of the last 10 seasons.



The Warriors held the Nuggets to 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent from three and 79.4 percent from the line.



The Warriors improved to 19-8 in series-clinching games dating back to 2015.



The Warriors held the Nuggets to 99-or-fewer points for the first time during the series.

