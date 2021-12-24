Warriors Second Half Hustle Hold Off Grizzlies

The shorthanded Warriors grind out a 113-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at Chase Center.

Though Memphis opened with a sizzling start, shooting 60.9 percent from the field and 75 percent from 3-point range in the first quarter, the Dubs cooled down the Grizzlies in the second half with the squad going from trailing 53-52 at the half to what ultimately became a nine-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 46 Porter Jr. - 9 Green - 9 Payton - 22 Bjelica - 7 Toscano-Anderson - 6 Bjelica - 9 2 Tied - 5 Curry - 2



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Morant - 21 Melton - 9 Morant - 6 2 Tied - 20 Tillman - 8 4 Tied - 1 Brooks - 13 2 Tied - 5 4 Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

STEPH GONNA STEPH

Stephen Curry splashed eight 3-pointers on his way to 46 points, four rebounds and four assists. The two-time MVP scored 30 points in the second half, including 15 points in the fourth quarter. The outing was the sharpshooter’s fifth 40-point game of the 2021-22 campaign and sixth game of the season making eight-or-more threes. Curry’s scoring outburst certainly fueled the final 12 minutes of the game, with the guard extending his 3-point streak to 155 consecutive games, just shy of his NBA-record (157).

PAYTON PLAYMAKING

Gary Payton II made his second start of the season, recording a season-high 22 points and a career-high four 3-pointers in 33 minutes of play. The guard’s two-way play was on display throughout the night, with Payton making a season-high nine shots from the field and scoring 10-plus points for the third consecutive game. Payton is shooting 59.5 percent from the field over the last six games and has made his offensive and defensive presence prominant in the paint.

Season-high 22 points

Career-high 4 threes



Way to get after it tonight, @Garydwayne pic.twitter.com/uAN3QFcspl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 24, 2021

SECOND HALF HUSTLE

Down by one at halftime, the Warriors opened the second half with a 26-foot splash from Otto Porter Jr. to give the Dubs their first lead of the night since the first quarter. The Dubs’ second half hustle was highlighted by a 7-0 run in the third frame and pair of clutch splashes to start of the fourth quarter, edging out the Grizzlies and closing out with the Warriors’ biggest lead of the night (9).

DISHING ALL THE WAY

The Dubs kept the ball moving all night, dishing out 16 dimes at the half and a total 30 assists on the night. Draymond Green shied a double-double with a team-high nine assists as the veteran forward recorded seven-or-more assists in four-straight games.

The victory over Memphis not only capped off a strong showing on both sides of the ball by the Warriors, but also improve the team 26-6 on the season and ensure the squad maintain a NBA-best 16-2 home record.

Up next: The Dubs head Southwest for a Christmas Day matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday (ABC, ESPN Radio, 2:00 p.m.).

