Warriors Weekly: The Playoffs Begin

The Warriors postseason push has began as the Dubs have a 3-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the first-round playoff series. As we look ahead to more postseason play, let’s recap the best of what went down for the Dubs this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

DUBS FIRST-ROUND SERIES SO FAR

The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets, and have won eight consecutive games dating back to the regular season. After two double-digit home victories, including the first ever Warriors playoff game at Chase Center, the Dubs and Nuggets went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter in Thursday night’s Game 3, but key defensive stops led to a 118-113 Warriors win. Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined for 80 points in the win.

Game 4 tips off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, with the Warriors having a chance to close out the series on the road. Warriors fans can come out to the West Plaza at Thrive City for Golden State Warriors Playoffs Watch Parties, presented by Chase, which begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Taking place during all Warriors road playoff games, the Watch Parties will provide fans the chance to enjoy lawn games, test their skills on the sport court, take advantage of photo opportunities and cheer on the Dubs with the game broadcast on the big screen! Plus, all Chase cardholders can show their Chase credit or debit card to access the Chase Lounge for a VIP experience and receive an exclusive giveaway (while supplies last).

Keep Me Informed on Playoff Tickets!

First Name Last Name Email Address Zip Code Yes, I would like to become a Warriors Insider and receive email alerts on Warriors ticket offers, contests, game information and more! ENTER

888-GSW-HOOP (press 1) Email × Close Thank you for your interest! We will email you with presale opportunities and ticket updates for Warriors playoff games at Chase Center.

WARRIORS LAUNCH GOLDEN STATE ENTERTAINMENT

The Warriors have announced the launch of Golden State Entertainment, a new affiliate company that will create original content to tell compelling stories that are both rooted in and transcend the world of sports and entertainment. Golden State Entertainment (GSE) will produce documentaries, collaborate with recording artists on musical releases and marketing and partnership opportunities, and host culturally relevant events that speak to the Bay Area and the world. On Friday morning, the company announced the release of their first-ever single, “Wheels Up,” – a collaboration between K-pop star BamBam and Oakland-based recording artist MAYZIN. “Wheels Up” is now available on all music platforms and streaming services. » Learn More

HOW ONE TEACHER CHANGED JUAN TOSCANO-ANDERSON’S LIFE FOREVER

Twenty years ago, Juan Toscano-Anderson was initially introduced to basketball by his third grade teacher, Wilhelmina Attles, wife of Hall of Famer and Warriors legend Alvin Attles. That encouragement set Toscano-Anderson on a path that has eventually led with the versatile forward finding a home with the Warriors, his childhood team. “She just changed my life,” Toscano-Anderson humbly shared.

PAYTON PERSEVERES

Gary Payton II recounts preparing to apply for a desk job in the Warriors’ video department after being cut in October and his long journey to getting to this point. Payton was signed to the Warriors final roster spot four days after his initial release and ended up having a career-season, totaling career-highs in games played, starts, points, rebounds and steals. Payton ranked second in the NBA in steals per 100 minutes, amongst players to appear in at least 40 games. His impact has rolled into his first playoffs run, tallying 11 points in the Dubs’ Game 3 win. “He’s just always a major plus for us every time we throw him out there,” Steve Kerr said after the game.

WARRIORS BASKETBALL ACADEMY ANNOUNCES 2022 SUMMER CAMP SCHEDULE

Warriors Basketball Academy has announced its 2022 summer camp schedule, which includes 36 outdoor and indoor camp sessions at 22 different Bay Area locations across nine counties for boys and girls ages 7-17. The schedule is highlighted by an overnight camp from June 23-26 at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland. The summer schedule will run from June 6 through August 12 featuring 36 general sessions, including six sessions and two four-day camps at Thrive City in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Invisalign. » Learn More