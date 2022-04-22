Golden State Entertainment Releases First Single, “Wheels Up,” By BamBam Feat. Mayzin

Golden State Entertainment has announced the release of the company’s first-ever single, “Wheels Up,” – a collaboration between K-pop star BamBam and Oakland-based recording artist MAYZIN. “Wheels Up” is now available on all music platforms and streaming services.

“Wheels Up” brings together BamBam, MAYZIN, Golden State Entertainment (GSE) and NewStyle Media Group (NSMG) for a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind, international collaboration. BamBam, a global ambassador for Golden State Entertainment and the Golden State Warriors, debuted “Wheels Up” during a halftime performance of the Golden State Warriors game on April 7.

“NSMG sent over a handful of demos, including “Wheels Up”, which I immediately loved,” said BamBam. “This song gave me a very strong connection with sports and the lyrics are really cool. I like the artwork, it’s representative of me going to San Francisco, where we debuted the song, with the title “Wheels Up.” Throughout the process, I enjoyed getting to know MAYZIN and his music and I personified my own version through the lyrics. I hope fans around the world enjoy the song.”

MAYZIN was previously announced as the first recording artist to sign a multi-album recording contract with Golden State Entertainment and will serve as its lead artist. GSE will release MAYZIN’s solo single, “Angels,” on May 13.

“Music has such a rich history in the Bay Area,” said MAYZIN. “Being the lead artist for Golden State Entertainment provides an opportunity to be a voice that reflects and is understood by the community.”

Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors formally introduced Golden State Entertainment, a new affiliate company that will create original content to tell compelling stories that are both rooted in and transcend the world of sports and entertainment. GSE will produce documentaries, collaborate with recording artists on musical releases and marketing and partnership opportunities, and host culturally relevant events that speak to the Bay Area and the world.

For more information on Golden State Entertainment, please visit gsent.com.

About Golden State Entertainment

Golden State Entertainment (GSE) creates original content to tell compelling stories that are both rooted in and transcend the world of sports and entertainment. GSE produces documentaries, collaborates with recording artists on musical releases and marketing and sponsorship opportunities, and hosts culturally relevant events that speak to the Bay Area and the world. Launched in 2022, GSE is the entertainment and content vertical under the larger company umbrella that encompasses the six-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Santa Cruz Warriors, Chase Center, the Golden Guardians and Warriors Gaming Squad.