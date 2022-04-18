Warriors Launch Golden State Entertainment

The Golden State Warriors have announced the launch of Golden State Entertainment, a new affiliate company that will create original content to tell compelling stories that are both rooted in and transcend the world of sports and entertainment. Golden State Entertainment (GSE) will produce documentaries, collaborate with recording artists on musical releases and marketing and partnership opportunities, and host culturally relevant events that speak to the Bay Area and the world.

The company will be led by David Kelly, Chief Business Officer of Golden State Entertainment. Kelly, a lawyer and former recording artist, will also continue to serve as the Warriors’ Chief Legal Officer.

“It is an honor to be a part of this new chapter in the Warriors story,” said Kelly. “Audiences demand compelling content that speaks to them on a visceral level. With the launch of Golden State Entertainment, we are excited to create content that celebrates the nuances of our experiences as athletes, artists, and members of diverse communities in ways that not only entertain, but hopefully create opportunities for learning and deep engagement.”

Golden State Entertainment and Mandalay Sports Media are currently in production of a feature-length documentary exploring the cultural legacy of a prominent sports figure to be distributed on a premium platform. GSE is also facilitating the production of an upcoming documentary premiering this summer, by Frank Chi and the team behind the Academy Award-winning short film, “Two Distant Strangers”.

Within the music division, Golden State Entertainment will release the new single “Wheels Up” by KPop star BamBam on Friday, April 22. BamBam debuted the song during a live performance at halftime of the Warriors regular season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7. “Wheels Up” features Oakland-based recording artist, MAYZIN, who recently signed a multi-album recording contract with Golden State Entertainment to serve as its lead artist.

“Music has such a rich history in the Bay Area,” said MAYZIN. “Being the lead artist for Golden State Entertainment provides an opportunity to be a voice that reflects and is understood by the community.”

For more information on Golden State Entertainment, please visit gsent.com.

