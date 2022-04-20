Warriors Basketball Academy Announces 2022 Summer Camp Schedule

Warriors Basketball Academy has announced its 2022 summer camp schedule, which includes 36 outdoor and indoor camp sessions at 22 different Bay Area locations across nine counties for boys and girls ages 7-17. The schedule is highlighted by The Overnight Camp featuring Juan Toscano-Anderson, Gary Payton II, and Damion Lee to be held at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland (June 23-26). This will be the first overnight camp since 2019. Registration for all general summer camp sessions is available now at gswacademy.com.

The summer schedule will run from June 6 through August 12 featuring 36 general sessions, including six sessions at the Warriors former practice facility in Oakland and two four-day camps at Thrive City in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Invisalign. General sessions will focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities. In addition to the coed general sessions, the summer schedule will also include two all-girls sessions, a high potential girls session (ages 11-17) and a coed high potential session (ages 11-17). Warriors Basketball Academy will also host an overnight camp in June at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland with current members of the Warriors roster, allowing participants the opportunity to interact with them on the court.

Early registration and sibling discounts are available. For complete details on Warriors Basketball Academy’s summer camps and to register online, visit gswacademy.com or call (510) 986-5310.

The 2022 Warriors Basketball Camp summer schedule is as follows:

Session I

June 6-10

Pine Valley Middle School, San Ramon

Session II

June 6-10

Lynbrook High School, San Jose

Session III

June 6-10

Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland

Session IV

June 13-17

Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa

Session V

June 13-17

Sunset Recreation Center, San Francisco

Session VI

June 13-17

Monta Vista High School, Cupertino

Session VII

June 13-17

Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland

Session VIII

June 20-23

Valley Christian High School, Dublin

Session IX

June 20-23

Lynbrook High School, San Jose

Thrive City Session I

June 20-23

Thrive City, San Francisco

Session X

June 20-23

Freedom High School, Oakley

The Overnight Camp ft. Lee, Payton and Toscano-Anderson

June 23-26

Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland

Session XI

June 27-July 1

Justin-Siena High School, Napa

Session XII

June 27-July 1

Silicon Valley Sports Complex, San Jose

Thrive City Session II

June 27-30

Thrive City, San Francisco

Session XIII

July 5-8

Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz

Session XIV

July 5-8

The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek

All Girls Session I

July 5-8

Herbert Hoover Middle School, San Jose

Session XV

July 11-15

SF State, San Francisco

Session XVI

July 11-15

San Mateo High School, San Mateo

Session XVII

July 11-15

Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland

Session XVIII

July 11-15

Herbert Hoover Middle School, San Jose

Session XIX

July 18-22

Monta Vista High School, Cupertino

Session XX

July 18-22

Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland

Session XXI

July 18-22

Pine Valley Middle School, San Ramon

Session XXII

July 18-22

San Mateo High School, San Mateo

Session XXIII

July 25-29

Redwood High School, Larkspur

All Girls Session II

July 25-29

Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland

All Girls High Potential

July 25-29

Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland

Session XXIV

July 25-29

Evergreen Valley High School, San Jose

Session XXVIII

July 25-29

Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz

Session XXV

August 1-5

Tice Valley Gymnasium, Walnut Creek

Session XXVI

August 1-5

Iron Horse Middle School, San Ramon

Session XXVII

August 1-5

West Valley College, Saratoga

High Potential I

August 1-5

Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland

Session XXIX

August 8-12

Silliman Activity Center, Newark

Since its inception in the summer of 2000, Warriors Basketball Academy has grown into the largest basketball camp program in the NBA and has attracted over 60,000 youth from six different continents to participate in hundreds of sessions in 40+ cities around the Bay Area. Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is the third former camper to play in the NBA and the first to play for the Golden State Warriors. Last summer, the Academy featured 30 in-person and one virtual camp sessions registering nearly 2,000 youth.

The Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland integrates Shoot 360 technology to help players of all skillsets improve their abilities on the court. On April 22, Warriors Basketball Academy will launch a membership program that includes annual, three-month, and month-to-month options. All annual members will receive two tickets to a Golden State Warriors home game. Bundle options will still be available for purchase. For more details visit gswacademy.com.

About Warriors Basketball Academy

Warriors Basketball Academy, which encompasses the organization’s youth basketball efforts across the Bay Area, has hosted over 60,000 participants since its inception in 2000. A member of the Jr. NBA’s Flagship Network, Warriors Basketball Academy has been deemed one of 18 best-in-class youth basketball organizations that share the Jr. NBA’s vision for how the game should be taught. Operating out of the Warriors’ Oakland Facility (1011 Broadway), Warriors Basketball Academy made significant upgrades to the team’s former practice facility to provide improved skill development options for camp participants. The East Bay facility is the first NBA team-owned facility dedicated to youth basketball development. For more information, follow Warriors Basketball Academy on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @gswacademy.