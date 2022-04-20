Warriors Basketball Academy Announces 2022 Summer Camp Schedule
Academy To Host 36 Camp Sessions And The First Overnight Camp Since 2019
Warriors Basketball Academy has announced its 2022 summer camp schedule, which includes 36 outdoor and indoor camp sessions at 22 different Bay Area locations across nine counties for boys and girls ages 7-17. The schedule is highlighted by The Overnight Camp featuring Juan Toscano-Anderson, Gary Payton II, and Damion Lee to be held at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland (June 23-26). This will be the first overnight camp since 2019. Registration for all general summer camp sessions is available now at gswacademy.com.
The summer schedule will run from June 6 through August 12 featuring 36 general sessions, including six sessions at the Warriors former practice facility in Oakland and two four-day camps at Thrive City in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Invisalign. General sessions will focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities. In addition to the coed general sessions, the summer schedule will also include two all-girls sessions, a high potential girls session (ages 11-17) and a coed high potential session (ages 11-17). Warriors Basketball Academy will also host an overnight camp in June at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland with current members of the Warriors roster, allowing participants the opportunity to interact with them on the court.
Early registration and sibling discounts are available. For complete details on Warriors Basketball Academy’s summer camps and to register online, visit gswacademy.com or call (510) 986-5310.
The 2022 Warriors Basketball Camp summer schedule is as follows:
Session I
June 6-10
Pine Valley Middle School, San Ramon
Session II
June 6-10
Lynbrook High School, San Jose
Session III
June 6-10
Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland
Session IV
June 13-17
Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa
Session V
June 13-17
Sunset Recreation Center, San Francisco
Session VI
June 13-17
Monta Vista High School, Cupertino
Session VII
June 13-17
Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland
Session VIII
June 20-23
Valley Christian High School, Dublin
Session IX
June 20-23
Lynbrook High School, San Jose
Thrive City Session I
June 20-23
Thrive City, San Francisco
Session X
June 20-23
Freedom High School, Oakley
The Overnight Camp ft. Lee, Payton and Toscano-Anderson
June 23-26
Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland
Session XI
June 27-July 1
Justin-Siena High School, Napa
Session XII
June 27-July 1
Silicon Valley Sports Complex, San Jose
Thrive City Session II
June 27-30
Thrive City, San Francisco
Session XIII
July 5-8
Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz
Session XIV
July 5-8
The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek
All Girls Session I
July 5-8
Herbert Hoover Middle School, San Jose
Session XV
July 11-15
SF State, San Francisco
Session XVI
July 11-15
San Mateo High School, San Mateo
Session XVII
July 11-15
Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland
Session XVIII
July 11-15
Herbert Hoover Middle School, San Jose
Session XIX
July 18-22
Monta Vista High School, Cupertino
Session XX
July 18-22
Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland
Session XXI
July 18-22
Pine Valley Middle School, San Ramon
Session XXII
July 18-22
San Mateo High School, San Mateo
Session XXIII
July 25-29
Redwood High School, Larkspur
All Girls Session II
July 25-29
Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland
All Girls High Potential
July 25-29
Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland
Session XXIV
July 25-29
Evergreen Valley High School, San Jose
Session XXVIII
July 25-29
Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz
Session XXV
August 1-5
Tice Valley Gymnasium, Walnut Creek
Session XXVI
August 1-5
Iron Horse Middle School, San Ramon
Session XXVII
August 1-5
West Valley College, Saratoga
High Potential I
August 1-5
Warriors Basketball Facility, Oakland
Session XXIX
August 8-12
Silliman Activity Center, Newark
Since its inception in the summer of 2000, Warriors Basketball Academy has grown into the largest basketball camp program in the NBA and has attracted over 60,000 youth from six different continents to participate in hundreds of sessions in 40+ cities around the Bay Area. Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is the third former camper to play in the NBA and the first to play for the Golden State Warriors. Last summer, the Academy featured 30 in-person and one virtual camp sessions registering nearly 2,000 youth.
The Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland integrates Shoot 360 technology to help players of all skillsets improve their abilities on the court. On April 22, Warriors Basketball Academy will launch a membership program that includes annual, three-month, and month-to-month options. All annual members will receive two tickets to a Golden State Warriors home game. Bundle options will still be available for purchase. For more details visit gswacademy.com.
About Warriors Basketball Academy
Warriors Basketball Academy, which encompasses the organization’s youth basketball efforts across the Bay Area, has hosted over 60,000 participants since its inception in 2000. A member of the Jr. NBA’s Flagship Network, Warriors Basketball Academy has been deemed one of 18 best-in-class youth basketball organizations that share the Jr. NBA’s vision for how the game should be taught. Operating out of the Warriors’ Oakland Facility (1011 Broadway), Warriors Basketball Academy made significant upgrades to the team’s former practice facility to provide improved skill development options for camp participants. The East Bay facility is the first NBA team-owned facility dedicated to youth basketball development. For more information, follow Warriors Basketball Academy on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @gswacademy.
