Warriors to Face Nuggets in First Round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Warriors finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 53-29 record, good enough for third place in the Western Conference. As the No. 3 seed, the Dubs will take on the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

This will mark the Warriors’ first-ever playoff run at Chase Center, and the Dubs will host the first two games of the series before playing Games 3 and 4 in Denver. If necessary, Game 5 will be played at Chase Center, Game 6 would be in Denver and Game 7 would be back at Chase Center. Dates and times for all first-round playoff games will be announced at a later date, and tickets for Games 1, 2 and 5 are available now.

All four Warriors-Nuggets games during the regular season were close in the fourth quarter. And while Denver did win three of them, including one on a game-winning Monte Morris 3-pointer at the buzzer in February, the Warriors did win in Denver, 113-102, the last time these two teams met on March 10. Stephen Curry averaged 27.3 points in three games against the Nuggets this season while Jordan Poole averaged 22.7 points and 6.3 assists against Denver. On the other side, Nuggets MVP candidate Nikola Jokic averaged 28.0 points, 15.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists against the Dubs this season.

The Warriors’ 53 wins this season are the eighth-most in franchise history. The Dubs have won at least 50 regular season games in seven of the last nine seasons and 11 times in franchise history. Additionally, this will be the team’s eighth playoff appearance in the last 10 years, a run that began in 2013 when the Dubs beat the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

For information on Warriors playoff tickets, visit warriors.com/playoffs or call 888-GSW-HOOP (Press 1).