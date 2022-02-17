Warriors Lose a Heartbreaker in Final Game Before the Break

After holding a lead for over 47 minutes of game action, the Warriors suffered a gut-wrenching 117-116 loss on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Nuggets guard Monte Morris made a 3-pointer as time expired to give Denver the win, spoiling some heroics from Stephen Curry, who had put the Warriors ahead the prior possession with a three-point play.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 25 Looney - 9 Curry - 6 Thompson - 16 Porter - 7 Poole - 5 Poole - 15 3 Tied - 4 Thompson/Wiggins - 4



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 35 Jokic - 17 Jokic - 8 Forbes - 22 Gordon - 9 Morris - 6 Morris - 13 Cousins - 5 Gordon/Hyland - 5 More Stats | Highlights

Morris’ game-winner handed the Dubs their fourth defeat in the last five games, and the Warriors go into the All-Star Break with a 42-17 record.

Curry had 25 points to lead the Warriors, Klay Thompson had 16 and Jordan Poole came through with 15 points off the bench, while reigning MVP Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists, including the assist on Morris’ game-winner.

DENVER COMES BACK

After an Andrew Wiggins 3-pointer on the Warriors’ first offensive possession of the game, the Warriors held the lead until Morris put Denver in front with a transition layup with 14.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In between those shots, the Dubs pushed their lead to as many as 16 points. The Warriors looked to be in control of the game when Klay Thompson capped an 8-0 Golden State run with a transition 3-pointer, but Denver played the long game and chipped away at the deficit.

Led by their playmaking big man, the Nuggets got timely shooting from multiple players and tightened up their defense in the final minutes, holding the Warriors to just one made field goal in the final three minutes of game action. That one shot, however, was a big one, as Curry put the Warriors ahead with a pull-up shot from a drive on the right side. Curry made the shot and ensuing free throw to complete the three-point play, but that lead was short-lived thanks to Morris’ game-winning shot.

PORTER’S 4TH QUARTER

Curry’s potential heroics wasn’t the only thing squandered with Morris’ clutch shot, as Otto Porter Jr. had a huge fourth quarter. Porter scored all 10 of his points in the period, and he came down with multiple clutch rebounds that helped keep the Warriors in front for as long as they did.

PAYTON ON THE PROWELL

With the Dubs struggling on defense in recent games, Head Coach Steve Kerr inserted Gary Payton II into the starting lineup, and Young Glove responded with several key defensive plays. He tallied a career-high six steals and came through with a block while defending the much bigger Jokic in the post. Payton was a plus-13 in his 25 minutes of game action, the only Warrior to finish the game with a positive differential.

PERIMETER STRUGGLES

Even though the Warriors have two of the best 3-point shooters of all time and another All-Star shooting his best percentage from distance of his career, they couldn’t take advantage of their open looks on Wednesday. Fourteen of the Warriors’ first 20 shots of the game were 3-point attempts, and they weren’t hitting them. The Dubs shot 10-for-34 from three for the game, whereas they were 35-for-54 (65%) on two-point attempts. But when it was all said and done, the Warriors came one shot short.

MARVEL SUPER HERO™ NIGHT ON WARRIORS GROUND

Wednesday’s game coincided with Marvel Super Hero™ Night, presented by FTX, and all fans in attendance received a Marvel Super Hero™ Draymond Green comic book. In addition, fans got to interact and take photos with Spider-Man, Black Panther and Black Widow as they roamed Thrive City and the concourse inside Chase Center, and several of the Warriors entertainment teams came through with special Marvel-themed performances.

0-FOR-2 VS. NUGGETS

Following Wednesday’s loss, the Warriors are now 0-2 against the Nuggets this season. Denver is one of only two teams the Warriors have lost multiple games to this season, Memphis is the other, and one of two teams the Warriors have faced but yet to beat this season – the Dubs are 0-1 against Milwaukee. Both Warriors-Nuggets games this season were played at Chase Center, and the two teams will meet again in Denver on March 7 and 10. The Western Conference foes were supposed to play in Denver on Dec. 30, but that game was postponed to March 7 due to the Nuggets having too many players out as a result of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

ON THE MEND

Warriors center James Wiseman’s recovery from a torn meniscus in his right knee is ongoing, and Tuesday marked the first time he participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage. The second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft hasn’t played in a game yet this season, but the Warriors are hopeful that he’ll be back in action at some point after the All-Star Break as the team gets set for the NBA Playoffs. Check out what the 20-year-old center had to say following the team’s shootaround on Wednesday.

Additionally, Draymond Green is making good progress in his recovery/rehabilitation from a lower back/disc injury and has begun some light on-court activity. It’s anticipated that he will return to play at some point after the All-Star break.

ON TO ALL-STAR WEEKEND

For some Warriors players, the final buzzer sounding on Wednesday night marked the beginning of a long layoff, as the Dubs won’t play another regular season game until next Thursday (Feb. 24) at Portland. But for others, the next stop is Cleveland for NBA All-Star Weekend. It was announced earlier on Wednesday that rookie Jonathan Kuminga will participate in Friday’s Clorox Rising Stars. In addition, Juan Toscano-Anderson will take flight in the AT&T Slam Dunk and both Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins will take the floor as starters – on opposite teams – in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. Draymond Green was also selected as an All-Star, but will not play in Sunday’s showcase as he continues to recover from his lower back injury.

The three All-Stars were honored on-court with a pregame jersey presentation on Wednesday, and they received a surprise delivery of their All-Star rings as shown below.

