Warriors Battle In Road Win Over Nuggets

It was a back-and-forth battle on Thursday as the Warriors used a 13-0 run in the final frame to earn a 113-102 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Five Warriors tallied double figures in the feat, as Stephen Curry led all scorers with 34 points and nine rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 34 Curry - 9 Poole - 7 Poole - 21 Looney - 7 Wiggins - 5 Thompson - 18 Poole - 5 Looney - 5



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 23 Jokic - 12 Jokic - 9 Morris - 19 Ja. Green - 6 Hyland - 2 Je. Green - 11 Je. Green - 5 Reed - 2 More Stats | Highlights

STRONG SECOND HALF

Though the Dubs were down at halftime, the squad outscored the Nuggets 62-42 in the second half. The Warriors finished the night strong, using a 13-0 run to seal a 113-102 victory over the Nuggets.

CURRY’S THIRD FRAME FLURRY

Stephen Curry led the Dubs to victory, recording 18 of his 34 points in the third period of Thursday’s contest. The sharpshooter scored seven points within a two-minute span and closed out the quarter with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Dubs the advantage heading into the fourth frame. Curry sank five 3-pointers on the night and went 11-for-21 from the field. The evening marked another milestone in his illustrious career, as Curry eclipsed 20,000 career points.

POOLE’S PUT-AWAY TREYS

Jordan Poole sank a pair of back-to-back splashes with just 54.4 seconds remaining in regulation to put away the Nuggets. The guard splashed a total of four treys on his way to 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists, marking his fifth straight 20-plus point outing.

quick dish to the corner & secured the dub @StateFarm || Assist of the Night pic.twitter.com/67cpU9hNOF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2022

KUMINGA’S STRONG PLAY

Jonathan Kuminga posted 18 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes of play, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range. The rookie forward made a number of strong finishes to the rim, including a tip shot at the end of the third quarter to give the Dubs the edge entering the final frame.

DOUBLE-DIGIT COMEBACK

The Warriors erased a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to ultimately earn a 113-102 win over the Nuggets. The victory marks the 12th time this season the Warriors have rallied back from a double-digit deficit to earn a comeback win.

WISEMAN MAKES SANTA CRUZ DEBUT

Center James Wiseman suited up for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday night, recording 18 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes of play. Though the Sea Dubs scratched a 109-99 loss to the Stockton Kings, the outing was Wiseman’s first game action since April 2021.

Wiseman JAMS on the fast break pic.twitter.com/DqtzJMCNSl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

UP NEXT

After recording their second-straight victory, the Warriors return home to host the Milwaukee Bucks for a Saturday night showdown at Chase Center (5:30 p.m., ABC).