Warriors Battle In Road Win Over Nuggets
Warriors Use 13-0 Fourth Quarter Run To Close Out Victory In Denver
It was a back-and-forth battle on Thursday as the Warriors used a 13-0 run in the final frame to earn a 113-102 win over the Denver Nuggets.
Five Warriors tallied double figures in the feat, as Stephen Curry led all scorers with 34 points and nine rebounds.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 34
|Curry - 9
|Poole - 7
|Poole - 21
|Looney - 7
|Wiggins - 5
|Thompson - 18
|Poole - 5
|Looney - 5
|
DEN
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Jokic - 23
|Jokic - 12
|Jokic - 9
|Morris - 19
|Ja. Green - 6
|Hyland - 2
|Je. Green - 11
|Je. Green - 5
|Reed - 2
STRONG SECOND HALF
Though the Dubs were down at halftime, the squad outscored the Nuggets 62-42 in the second half. The Warriors finished the night strong, using a 13-0 run to seal a 113-102 victory over the Nuggets.
CURRY’S THIRD FRAME FLURRY
Stephen Curry led the Dubs to victory, recording 18 of his 34 points in the third period of Thursday’s contest. The sharpshooter scored seven points within a two-minute span and closed out the quarter with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Dubs the advantage heading into the fourth frame. Curry sank five 3-pointers on the night and went 11-for-21 from the field. The evening marked another milestone in his illustrious career, as Curry eclipsed 20,000 career points.
POOLE’S PUT-AWAY TREYS
Jordan Poole sank a pair of back-to-back splashes with just 54.4 seconds remaining in regulation to put away the Nuggets. The guard splashed a total of four treys on his way to 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists, marking his fifth straight 20-plus point outing.
KUMINGA’S STRONG PLAY
Jonathan Kuminga posted 18 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes of play, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range. The rookie forward made a number of strong finishes to the rim, including a tip shot at the end of the third quarter to give the Dubs the edge entering the final frame.
DOUBLE-DIGIT COMEBACK
The Warriors erased a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to ultimately earn a 113-102 win over the Nuggets. The victory marks the 12th time this season the Warriors have rallied back from a double-digit deficit to earn a comeback win.
WISEMAN MAKES SANTA CRUZ DEBUT
Center James Wiseman suited up for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday night, recording 18 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes of play. Though the Sea Dubs scratched a 109-99 loss to the Stockton Kings, the outing was Wiseman’s first game action since April 2021.
UP NEXT
After recording their second-straight victory, the Warriors return home to host the Milwaukee Bucks for a Saturday night showdown at Chase Center (5:30 p.m., ABC).
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: