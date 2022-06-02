Warriors Earn Multiple Fan Favorite Honors

For the first time this year, the league has introduced 2022 NBA Fan Favorites, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate both on-court greatness and off-the-court iconic moments by voting for their favorite memories of the 2021-22 season.

This year’s results are in, and the Warriors earned four NBA Fan Favorite recognitions in five nominated categories including Kumho Handle of the Year, Fan Moment of the Year, Viral Moment of the Year and Photo of the Year.

Let’s take a look at the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Fan Favorite moments of the 2021-22 campaign.

Kumho Handle of the Year - Jordan Poole

On March 27 in Washington, Dubs guard Jordan Poole demonstrated his exceptional handles by splitting Wizards’ defenders Kristaps Porzingis and Tomas Satoransky with a pair of between-the-legs dribbles to blow by the duo for a left-handed layup with 3:19 remaining in the final frame.

Fan Moment of the Year - Stephen Curry Surprises Fan Pregame

After learning about a young fan’s disappointment in Denver, Stephen Curry went out of his way to invite the fan and her family courtside to the Ball Arena just a few days later, where the three-time NBA champion introduced himself ahead of the Warriors-Nuggets matchup. The superfan was overwhelmed with excitement as the two shared a conversation and posed for a photo together.

Viral Moment of the Year - Stephen Curry Breaks All-Time 3-Point Record

Stephen Curry made NBA history on Dec. 14 after becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader with 2,974 career 3-pointers. The two-time MVP sank the historic splash at the 7:33 mark of the opening quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Curry surpassed Ray Allen (2,973) on the all-time 3-point list, with the Warriors’ guard completing the feat in 789th career regular season games, 511 contests fewer than Allen (1,300) appeared in.

Photo of the Year - Gary Payton

Gary Payton II has lived above the rim this season, with the guard slamming a a reverse dunk over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Nov. 10. “Gary Payton II is a dream for a photographer. He plays in such a dynamic, athletic fashion with an extreme passion for the game, which translates into great photos,” photographer Jed Jacobsen shared regarding the impeccable image.

“Not many players in the league can dunk like him and this particular photo captures his athleticism. I’m honored to have won the NBA Fan Favorites Photo of the Year, but I couldn’t have done it without the amazing skill of GPII!”

The Warriors received two additional nominations, State Farm Assist of the Year and Klay Thompson's NBA return for Fan Moment of the Year, but did not win in those respective categories.