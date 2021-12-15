Curry Splashes His Way Into NBA History as Warriors Beat Knicks

Stephen Curry started the game with some splash and the Warriors made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Knicks 105-96 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Entering the game one 3-pointer away from the all-time record, Curry made his first 3-point attempt just over a minute into the game to tie Ray Allen's career 3-point total of 2,973 treys. A little over three minutes of game action later, the Splash Brother knocked down a three from the wing to become the 3-point king.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 22 Green - 11 Green - 7 Poole - 19 Poole - 9 Iguodala - 5 Wiggins - 18 Wiggins - 6 Bjelica - 4



NYK Points Rebounds Assists Randle - 31 3 Tied - 7 Rose - 6 Rose - 15 2 Tied - 4 Burks - 4 Burks - 14 2 Tied - 2 2 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

CURRY’S RECORD-BREAKING NIGHT

With all eyes on Curry, the sharpshooter wasted no time splashing his way into the NBA history books on Tuesday. Just a minute after tipoff, at the 10:56 mark, Curry sank his first 3-pointer of the night to tie Allen’s all-time 3-point record (2,973). Curry’s perimeter play continued, splashing a 28-foot trey with 7:33 remaining to shatter the historic record and take the crown as the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader.

Curry finished the night with a team-high 22 points on five made threes, tallying a total 2,977 career three-pointers.

Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen pic.twitter.com/BmEhQFcJDH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

Ray Allen and Reggie Miller were both in attendence for Curry’s achievement, along with a number of coaches and family members who celebrated Curry’s record-breaking moment.

Curry accomplished the historic feat in 789 career regular season games, 511 games fewer than Allen (1,300). In addition to the all-time 3-point mark, Curry has now hit a three in 152 consecutive regular season games played, the second-longest 3-point streak in NBA history behind only his own previous streak of 157 consecutive games.

SECOND HALF ENERGY

The Warriors were down one at halftime, but used a 23-16 run in the third quarter to outscore the Knicks. The Dubs carried that momentum into the final frame, using a series of splashes to gain their largest lead of the night (12) and secure the win on the road.

DUBS IN DOUBLE-FIGURES

Four Warriors finished in dougle-figures with Jordan Poole tallying 19 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Wiggins contributing 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Forward Nemanja Bjelica scratched 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, shooting a flawless 5-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Warriors improve 9-3 on the road this season and 2-1 on the five-game road trip, as the team looks forward to a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday (NBCSBA, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.).

