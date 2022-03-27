Warriors Out-Splashed In Loss To Wizards

Though Dubs were down by as many as 18 points, the squad carved their way back into the contest to bring the game within single digits. However, it was not enough as the Washington Wizards simply out-splashed the Warriors in a 123-115 road loss on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 26 Porter Jr. - 11 Green - 6 Thompson - 25 Poole - 6 Thompson - 3 Wiggins - 23 Looney - 6 Poole - 2



WAS Points Rebounds Assists Kispert - 25 Porzingis - 9 Satoransky - 7 Porzingis - 23 Gill - 8 Porzingis - 6 Caldwell-Pope - 22 Avdija - 7 Avdija - 4 More Stats | Highlights

TOUGH SHOOTING NIGHT

The Warriors shot 42.7 percent from the field (38-for-89) and splashed just eight treys at a 24.2 percent (8-for-33) clip. On the other hand, the Wizards combined for 18 total treys on the night, shooting the 3-ball at 57.1 percent (16-for-28) from beyond the arc.

COLLECTIVE TEAM EFFORT

Four Warriors recorded double-figures in the defeat, with Jordan Poole posting a team-high 26 points and six rebounds. Klay Thompson sank a team-high five splashes on his way to 25 points while Andrew Wiggins added 23 points, shooting 8-for-14 from the field and Otto Porter Jr. produced a double-double off the bench. The Dubs made the most of their time at the charity stripe, going 31-for-39 from the free-throw line.

GREEN’S DEFENSIVE GRIT

Draymond Green brought the energy in Sunday’s matchup, tallying seven points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals. While Green is easing back into game action following injury, the four-time NBA All-Star facilitated a number of clutch plays for the Dubs throughout the night.

Driving & Dishing pic.twitter.com/IKBWjozoJN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 27, 2022

ANOTHER DOUBLE-DOUBLE FOR PORTER JR.

Otto Porter Jr. recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 5-for-7 (71.4 percent) from the field. The forward has posted double-figures in three of the last four games, shooting above 50 percent from the field in each contest in that span.

UP NEXT

The Warriors are right back at it as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a road trip finale on Monday night (5 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV).