Game Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz - 4/2/22

The Warriors play the Jazz for the fourth and final time this regular season, and it's very possible that these teams can meet again in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors will host the Jazz at Chase Center on Saturday, and the matchup will coincide with Fan Night, presented by Adobe, with all fans receiving a Warriors x Illuminaries Fan Night shirt. With the end of the regular season drawing near, every remaining game for the Dubs can have an impact on postseason positioning. And perhaps none of the Warriors’ remaining games will affect the standings more than this one, as the Dubs and Jazz are two of the five teams battling for third through seventh place in the West. The Dubs have beaten the Jazz twice this season, but Utah won the most recent battle, 111-85, in Utah in February.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors and Suns went down to the wire on Wednesday night, but costly mistakes by the Dubs in the final minute resulted in a 107-103 loss at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW UTA 48-29 46-31 4th in West 5th in West PTS: 110.7 (14th) PTS: 113.4 (7th) REB: 45.5 (7th) REB: 45.9 (5th) AST: 26.9 (5th) AST: 22.4 (27th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

UTA: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left foot sprain) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes



UTA: Hassan Whiteside (right foot sprain) and Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain) are out. Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) is day-to-day. Team Notes

POOLE MAKING A SPLASH

Jordan Poole scored a season-high and career-high-tying 38 points in Wednesday’s defeat. In addition, he matched his career-high with nine rebounds, continuing the best prolonged stretch of his young career. He has averaged 26.3 points over the last 15 games, scoring at least 20 in each of those games, and during that stretch he has matched or set new single-game career-highs in scoring, assists and rebounding. He made 67 3-pointers in the month of March, more than any other player in the NBA, and on the season he ranks second in the league in free throw percentage (91.7%), behind only Stephen Curry (92.3%). With more and more on the line with each game, Poole’s increased production couldn’t come at a better time for the Warriors, and that’s especially true now that the Warriors have confirmed that Curry will be out for the remainder of the regular season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Mitchell (26.1) REB: Looney (7.5) REB: Gobert (14.6) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Mitchell (5.4)

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

The Jazz come into Saturday’s game at Chase Center as one of several teams jockeying for postseason positioning. The Jazz are currently two games behind the Warriors for fourth place in the West, which is worth noting considering the top four teams in the conference will have home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Prior to Utah’s win over the Lakers on Thursday, they had lost the final five games of a six-game road trip, including on Tuesday when they lost to the Clippers after holding a 25-point lead. Although they recently endured a rough patch, the Jazz have plenty of weapons. Rudy Gobert is the league’s leading rebounder and ranks sixth in blocks, while Donovan Mitchell is the NBA’s 11th leading scorer this season. The Jazz leverage the 3-point shot as much as anybody, as they’re in the top two in both 3-point takes and makes. Sharpshooting forward Bojan Bogdanovic returned to action on Thursday after missing the previous nine games with a strained left calf, and with Jordan Clarkson always a threat to put up big numbers off the bench, it’s no wonder that the Jazz have the most efficient offense in the league, scoring 116.3 points per 100 possessions.